It’s that time again — back to school! Whether this brings dread or elation, it happens regardless. I’m sure that some of our pets will be happy for a nice quiet house again, but others will suffer from the change from constant activity. We tend to forget about the changes our pets will go through as we get lost in the hustle and the bustle.’
Remember that tensions are extra high this year as we send kids back to school with the delta variant raging. Timings will change, quarantines will come and go and kids will likely jump back between in-person and online. I know I made this sound really appealing for all! But remember as our stress levels ebb and flow, our pets do feel that too! There is no controlling this, so just make sure you have one solid pet routine that you can keep no matter what.
If your dog walks to the bus stop, do that daily. If you’re on a virtual day, take a walk down to the bus stop and back anyways! Plan in a 6 p.m. cat brushing when activities are over (ok I know that never really happens!) and everyone is settled in for the evening. Set it up so even though the schedule changed and changes, there is a consistent daily routine. I get my horses up from the field every evening. The timing of this changes, but my dogs and I go out to do this together every day no matter what. I think those types of consistent routines help pets adapt to other greater changes.
Exercise Changes
During the summer we hike, bike, go camping, go to the lakes, and play in the sprinklers. Most pets are used to constant summer activity, so when their days become long and empty it is a big change. Try to factor in activities as you go about your new routine. The walk to the bus is great for this. Plan an after-school walk involving the family where you can discuss the school day.
When sports start, walk your dog before or after the game, or take them and walk at halftime! If you have an older kid or spouse, involve them in walking while you ferry kids around (or vice versa, as I’d highly recommend.)
I have said it before, I’ll say it again – use your dog time for some headspace. When dinner is done, homework is done (or being done), backpacks are packed and showers are being taken take the dog and go! Coming back is important too, but spend some time outside with the dog which gives them needed exercise, and you needed space. This is something you can look forward to doing with your dog, especially on these nicer cooler evenings.
Snacks
There are very few kids (let’s face it, few adults either) who don’t forget some food item in their bag/backpack/lunch box. When they get home that then gets thrown on the floor by the door or somewhere in a trail to where it actually belongs. These make perfect pickings for hungry dogs.
Some of them are ok to be eaten, although adding extra random food and packaging is never a great idea. But things like raisins, things with chocolate, or the process of eating through a nonedible item (backpack strap ingestion) are a big no-no.
At this point, I rarely buy food that is toxic to dogs because my toddler isn’t reliable. But even older kids who know better can easily forget about a chocolate-covered raisin pouch. My best advice is to try to get in a routine of putting all food in one pouch and putting that pouch in the kitchen out of reach right when you get home. In the real world, you’ll have to find a system that works for you and your family.
Scheduling
This is the hardest part of life, not just back to school. As seasons, sports and extracurricular activities change so does our schedule. Throw a couple of kids into the mix with a few different after-school activities and things get harder.
This is why I like to make sure you have ONE thing you can count on doing with your pet routinely each day. If you’re going to have a 7-8 p.m. day then look into doggy daycare or a dog walker. There are a lot of ways to work pets into your schedule, even if it is just them knowing that once kids are in bed they’ll have you to themselves for 10 minutes each night.
Back to school is equal part exciting and exhausting. Just remember that it is about the same for our pets, and don’t forget about their changing needs as everything else changes.
