If you had to guess which holiday strikes the most fear into my heart, very few of you would guess correctly (except for the timing of this article!) Other holidays have more chocolate (maybe), more activity, and more issues. But in truth, the issues that Easter poses to our pets can be pretty huge and I’ll explain what and why.
Lilies
Lilies are the quintessential spring flower. Easter (secularly) marks the start of Spring for many. In fact, one type of lily is named after Easter. Lilies are so so toxic to cats. Many people have been lucky, but far more have not when it comes to cats and lilies. I don’t like that something so beautiful is so harmful. I tell anyone who has cats that lilies should not ever enter their home for any reason because they are not worth the risk.
Lilies are so toxic that just rubbing up against them can transfer enough pollen to be deadly. The pollen is so toxic that the water lilies live in is usually toxic to cats. All of that is ignoring the fact that cats love to munch on flowers, which is the ultimate deadly activity.
The toxic compounds in lilies are nephrotoxic, which means that they put cats into kidney failure. This happens fast, it happens with a very small amount being ingested and it is long and expensive to treat. Cats must be started on intensive intravenous fluids and have their kidney values and urine monitored extremely closely. If you know immediately that your cat has gotten into lilies, we can sometimes make them vomit. However, it is much harder to make cats throw up than dogs. They are sneaky enough that we usually don’t even know that anything is wrong until it is too late.
Chocolate
Like beautiful lilies being toxic, delicious chocolate is as well. It seems tricky to have such wonderful things be so deadly to our pets, but there it is. Chocolate abounds at Easter, we have bunnies, truffles, chocolate-covered marshmallows, Cadbury cream eggs, and more and more. Those easter baskets are treasure troves of delicious food for us and toxic food for dogs.
We all know the drill by now, but Easter baskets can prove difficult. It is important to make sure all of our tiny terrors also know that their easter baskets must be hidden far away. Sometimes the threat of a sibling or parent eating them is enough, but we also must emphasize that hiding spots need to be out of reach or behind closed doors. We also must remember where we hid all of those chocolate-filled eggs on the egg hunt that no one found.
Luckily for me, I am still in the stage of hiding all candy from a toddler so my dogs have no chance. But for those of you with no kids, older kids or younger kids who aren’t as chocolate deprived as mine-this is important!
Easter Grass
Plastic Easter grass seems harmless but it is truly terrible as well. Similar to tinsel, there is no benefit to this stuff. Curious pets snack on it because it is fun and crinkly, and usually smells like whatever delicious treats sat upon it. These often cause intestinal foreign bodies which require surgery to resolve.
If you are really set on easter grass, at least opt for the paper version which is less likely (but still possible) to cause obstructions. Whatever you do, ask the Easter bunny to put those baskets up high. The last thing anyone wants on Easter morning is a trip to the vet after finding out that your dog ate an entire Easter basket. Or a lost cat from rubbing up against a beautiful flower arrangement that was meant instead to keep your table festive.
