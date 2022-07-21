Summer is here! Kids and teachers are on summer vacation. People plan most of their vacations in the summer. If you are taking or leaving pets, there are a few things to consider before you hit the road.
Travel
Does your pet actually want to go on vacation? If your pet hates the car, there are a few things we can do. If your pet hates being away from home, consider leaving them home. If your hotel/rental doesn’t allow pets, don’t try to hide them. If your pet loves to travel and loves vacation, here are some things to remember.
Medication
Take all the meds they need plus some extra in case they spit one out or you drop one. Veterinarians can’t give you medication without seeing you. While we can call in some medications to pharmacies, there are only some that pets and humans both take.
Preventatives
You can give some a little bit late, but don’t miss a long time while you are gone. Move them earlier or take them with you.
Rabies certificates
Some places require them to be shown and some don’t, but it is always a good thing to have just in case it is needed. Copy it and throw one in your glove box.
Staying home
Staying home requires less planning, but only a little. If you are boarding you need a reservation, likely you needed to reserve a month ago. So if you are leaving make sure you have a reservation in place. I am always a fan of housesitters because your pet doesn’t have as many adjustments. Especially for cats, staying home reduces stress greatly.
Make sure you write down your schedule and have enough supplies for the housesitter. I also like a run-through if the sitter isn’t familiar so there are no surprises.
Call your vet and let them know who is authorized to approve care. Ideally, be in contact, but if not make sure we know what we can do. Make sure if your petsitter can’t contact you that they know what to do in an emergency. Who do they call? How much can they spend? We don’t think about these things out of the time they happen, but when they do happen and you aren’t available there needs to be a plan in place.
Planning
Like emergency situations, we need to plan for the worst case. I will admit that I have a tendency to envision every emergency situation that my pets/kids can have. It may not be the best personality trait, but I am a great planner! Make sure that your pet has one (or two) ID tags on and their microchip information is up to date. If a dog escapes in a strange place, they don’t have a “home base” they are very familiar with. This means that if a dog is lost and they aren’t at home, it is very important that it can be identified.
I recommend microchips to everyone, because if they lose their collar it may be the only ID anyone has. Even if you have a GPS collar, it is important to have a microchip in case that collar is lost.
I realize this article is a little bit of a downer, and I’m sorry! But I have seen the worst case and I don’t want it for any of you. Plan ahead so that you and your pets can enjoy your vacation!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.