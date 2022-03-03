Well let’s all face it, early March gets depressing. It is a mix between beautiful sunshine and disgusting mud, or cold icy windy weather. We have some hope for Spring on one day, then our hopes are dashed by frozen mud the next day. Then we’ll have a beautiful snowstorm and dream of powdery skiing just to have our hopes dashed by rain.
All of that is to say, I’m going to write about something not uplifting today. Cancer is something that needs to be discussed, and the unfortunate truth is that it will touch many of our pets. I’ll save the happier topics for our brighter shiny days and we’ll talk about cancer now.
These days many of our pets end up getting cancer, unfortunately. Pets are living longer, which is great, but the rate of cancer is much higher. We see the same trend in humans, so while it isn’t encouraging it also isn’t surprising. I will go over the main types of cancer that we see so you can be aware of them.
Skin Cancers
One of the main types of mass that we see in dogs that concerns me is mast cell tumors. The reason I like these off as soon as possible is that we need to take a lot of extra surrounding skin. The smaller the mass is the easier this is. These tumors can range from fairly benign to extremely aggressive, but we don’t know until we send them out for a histopathologist to review which type they will be. For this reason, we need to take them off in an aggressive manner as early as possible.
Melanomas are often fairly common in dogs. They are usually dark-colored when found on haired areas and pink when found in the mouth or toes. I actually took two sesame seed-sized masses off one of my dogs that turned out to be melanoma. Because they were removed so early taking them off was curative, which is why I always like to take lums off as soon as we see them.
In cats, the most common type of skin mass is squamous cell carcinoma, which is often found in the mouth. Anytime you notice changes in eating, drinking, blood coming out of the mouth, or a strange odor we should check your cat.
Subcutaneous
CancersThese are masses that are found under the skin, which is a large percentage of them. The most common, thankfully, are lipomas. These are benign. They only need to be removed if they are causing discomfort for a pet. These can be identified with a simple in-clinic test where we remove cells from the mass with a needle.
FNAs, or fine needle aspirates, are when we sample the mass with a needle and look under the microscope at the cells. In the case of lipomas or mast cell tumors, we can often get a diagnosis this way. There are other masses that are harder to tell, but we will know if there are abnormal cells which will lead us to recommend removal. Most masses that owners find are under the skin like this. They can range from serious to not serious, but should always be checked out.
Internal organ masses
These tend to almost always be serious, though masses in the liver are the most likely to be benign (compared to other organs.) Some of these can be picked up on physical exams when we palpate animals. Others change values of blood work so we know we need to look for something with ultrasound or x-ray. Hemangiosarcomas are very common in the spleen, and unfortunately are extremely aggressive. This is one of my least favorite tumors to find. We can remove the spleen.
However, often by the time, we find abdominal masses they have what we call “micrometastases”. That is to say, they have spread at microscopic levels so even if we remove the primary tumor we often see it pop up in other spots.
There are more types of cancer than I could ever write about. The most important thing for all of them is early intervention. Any lumps or bumps that are growing or changing, and especially behavior changes in older animals is a reason to get in to see your veterinarian right away.
