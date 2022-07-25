This is going to seem strange, but this is going to be an article about blood. Blood is one of the most alarming things to see as a pet owner. It always looks scary, but when does it mean immediate attention and when can it wait (until the next day, not next week)? I’m going to talk about some common causes to see blood and what to do about it.
Bloody Poop
I admit this article won’t be winning any tagline awards. Now that we have that out of the way, what about bloody poop? This actually has a couple of different answers. Oddly, the time I am less concerned is if you see fresh red blood on regular poop or in diarrhea. This means that the colon is inflamed. As the poop passes through it to the outside, it picks up some of the blood. This looks very scary but can wait until the next day when your vet is open. Colitis can be fairly easy to treat with a diet change and some medication.
If you are seeing lots of red blood in the stool, this needs immediate attention. This happens from a specific type of gastrointestinal inflammation and dogs can become fairly sick. This needs intravenous fluid support and monitoring. Lots mean that it isn’t some blood on poop, it is just a pile of blood instead of poop. If this is happening in cats it is definitely an emergency. If it is 6 a.m. you can wait until your vet opens. If it is 8 p.m. they should be seen.
Black poop with no weird stuff ingestion usually means your pet is bleeding in the upper GI tract. This is digested blood. This needs a vet contact. If your dog is on any medication like an antiinflammatory or steroids they need to be stopped immediately. This can happen from an ulcer so any medication that exacerbates it needs to be stopped.
Bloody Skin
This is not usually an emergency but should be addressed the next business day. This can happen from scrapes, spots that are being scratched, or ear infections. Bleeding on the skin means that the skin barrier was broken, from scratching or inflammation or likely, both.
Ears and toes can bleed a lot. This can happen if you cut nails too short, a pet cuts their ear or they rip a nail off. If this is during business hours definitely call us. Ideally, we will fit you in or at least give you tips to stop the bleeding. These feel like emergencies because blood from your pet is alarming, but usually, they aren’t urgent. Your dog will not bleed out from a toe nail being broken. However, do not let them onto your white carpet/couch.
Obviously, if your pet was hurt, hit by a car, attacked by another animal, or the like you need to call. This type of bleeding can be urgent.
Bloody Pee
This happens with bladder inflammation, so isn’t a true emergency. There are a few exceptions. If your pet has bloody urine after an injury, their abdomen should be examined. If you are noticing any types of bruises or broken blood vessels (gums, eyes, belly) this may be a sign of a clotting issue and should be seen. If you have a male cat who is straining and passing blood, they may be blocked and this is a real emergency.
Aside from those times, bloody urine should be brought to your vet as soon as possible. This can happen with an infection or with bladder or kidney inflammation. We can determine what is going on and progress with treatment.
Blood from the Nose/Mouth
This is pretty important. It may be from a broken tooth, gum/tongue injury, or sniffing up something harsh. However, most often we see this from serious lung issues. I always think this should be seen as soon as possible.
So blood almost always means a real problem, but isn’t always an emergency that needs to be seen within a couple of hours.
