Imagine as you are going about your evening the sky is suddenly filled with bright flashes and loud noises. The Earth seems to actually tremble, and you feel the walls of your house vibrating. You thought this was a safe place, but the world seems to be exploding around you. Your owners are gone, so you are here to tough this out alone. Maybe you hide in a corner, under a table or in the shower. Maybe you decide to chew your way out or pop through that window to escape your imminent demise. Maybe you are so full of fear you don’t even know what you are doing! Remember that a day to celebrate your country may look very different from other perspectives, especially that of a pet. Fireworks are one of the top reasons that dogs and cats run away, so make sure you are prepared.
Many pets develop noise phobias later in life, so even if they have been fine around fireworks for years it does not mean they won’t be afraid this year. My dog used to hang out in the yard with me during fireworks, now she hides out. Often, thunderstorms, gunshots and fireworks produce the same type of fear in pets. If your pet has been uncomfortable so far with the storms, you should take precautions for the 4th and following weekend.
So, how should you prepare for fireworks (or thunderstorms)? If your dog is crate-trained they usually view their crate as a “safe space.” Put them in their crate prior to the noises starting and cover the crate with a sheet. The ideal place is in the center of your house in a room without windows or doors. There are many types of storm jackets. These are very tight spandex material, so it essentially helps hold them tight and provides a feeling of comfort. These work amazingly well for some pets, and others notice no effect. It is certainly worth a try for pets with noise phobias. Cats are usually good at finding their own safe hiding place when they become fearful, we just want it to be an inside place. Have a radio or TV going in their safe space that they are used to. While they can still hear and feel fireworks, familiar noise can help.
ALL dogs and cats should be indoors during fireworks or storms. If you have indoor/outdoor cats, make sure they are in for the day. They may complain some if they are used to going outside, but it is worth making sure they don’t run away. Never take your dog to view fireworks with you. Although grilling on a lake can make for a fun day, many dogs will bolt suddenly when they hear fireworks. Well-trained dogs can become overcome with fear and not return to an owners call. In fact, even dogs that like to stick to you like glue when they are fearful still can suddenly bolt. Do not take the chance of losing your pet on this loud holiday.
Noise phobias can be treated with medication. However, you should never treat your pet for the first time in a stimulating situation like fireworks. Pets can react differently to the same medication, so it is always best to try it for the first time when you can be there to monitor them closely. If your pet is triggered into an anxiety attack with every thunderstorm, it is worth speaking to your veterinarian about a training modification program with possible medication.
We must understand that without the conceptualization of a storm or fireworks, the noises, bright lights, vibrations and barometric changes can be very disconcerting. Training modification focuses on retraining your pet in times of fear to react in a way that is familiar, instead of scary. If they become used to a routine in which they are always safe, the fear can subside with training.
Alternately, they show a great fireworks show from NYC on TV on the 4th. Sometimes an evening on the couch with your dog held close is just what the vet ordered.
