We have entered into Spring, no matter what the weather says. We do all our annual vaccines and exams throughout the year and try not to condense them all just into the spring. But, spring vaccines are cemented in many people’s minds. When spring rolls around we think about ticks and tick-borne disease, vaccines, and seeing our vet. Today I will go over all our vaccines are about.
Distemper (distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza and hepatitis)
This is our classic “puppy series” that requires boosters monthly when our dogs are young. For cats, we do a similar vaccine to protect against feline upper respiratory diseases. This is called FVRCP (feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia.) Because we do this every month until puppies/kittens are 16-20 weeks it is due more randomly.
This is important in both species. Dogs are susceptible to parvovirus, especially puppies, but adult dogs can get it too. This is a disease that causes vomiting, diarrhea, and also very serious white blood cell shifts and blood toxicity. It can respond to treatment, but can also be fatal. Distemper is spread mainly in Vermont by foxes, but is very serious when transmitted from the mother and often fatal. This causes mainly skin and neurologic signs. Parainfluenza is a main player in “kennel cough” or infectious tracheitis, and important especially for dogs that are in contact with others. Hepatitis is mainly a disease we worry about in puppies.
For our cat friends, this helps prevent upper respiratory diseases. It is important in any cats that become pregnant to prevent issues with kitten brain development. We recommend this for all cats, but it is especially important in kittens and any households with multiple cats. It is extremely important to make sure all residents are up to date before new cats are added to the household. Cats may be carrying upper respiratory diseases that they are not symptomatic of, but mixing cat populations is similar to mixing up a bunch of pre-schoolers. Germs abound and the more protection against them the better.
Both of these vaccines are monthly until 4-5 months, then again in a year. After that, they are every three years.
Leptospirosis
Leptospirosis is a bacteria that is carried by mice, rats, raccoons, and deer. We used to worry about it mainly in groundwater, but are learning that it is far more prevalent. One of the biggest bunch of cases was small dogs outside of Chicago that picked it up from rats who left it behind in mulch. So this is no longer just a vaccine for our field dogs! This can cause a large number of issues, but we most commonly see kidney and liver failure.
It can be treated, but often by the time treatment is started there is organ damage done that cannot be reversed. One of the biggest issues is that leptospirosis is zoonotic. This means that it also affects humans. When a dog is diagnosed we worry that their urine and blood can infect humans. Many of the vaccines help stop shedding in urine which also helps protect humans. Lepto vaccines are a series of two to start then yearly.
Lyme
The Lyme vaccine protects against... Lyme disease. We all know about this, and soon I will have an(other) article dedicated just to it. Lyme disease is carried by ticks and is extraordinarily common in Vermont. This vaccine doesn’t stop Lyme disease but helps decrease the severity. For me, this means less fatal kidney disease caused by the Lyme bacteria. There are a lot of rumors that this vaccine causes Lyme symptoms, but it does NOT. The vaccine in humans had some issues like that, which is why it no longer exists. In dogs, this vaccine doesn’t cause Lyme symptoms. This is also a series of two to start and then yearly.
Kennel Cough
Some kennel cough vaccinates against the bacteria that contribute to kennel cough, some vaccinates against the viral component (parainfluenza, also found in another vaccine.) Like the Lyme vaccine, this doesn’t prevent kennel cough but lessens its severity of it. Dogs that get groomed, go to daycare or board should have this. Serious social dogs even benefit from twice-yearly vaccination. Otherwise, this is a yearly vaccine.
Rabies
Rabies is pretty self-explanatory. It absolutely provides protection against the rabies virus when used appropriately. Rabies is fatal. It is also required by law. Therefore I won’t go on about it much, because it is very necessary and straightforward.
FELV
This is a feline vaccine against leukemia. Cats who contract feline leukemia suffer severe immune system issues. They often lead to cancer and are fatal. This is spread between cats. We test kittens, so if your kitten is negative and is not exposed to other cats they are low risk. These guys don’t need boosters after their kitten series. If your cat goes outside or is exposed to untested cats, they should be boostered.
