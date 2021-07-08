So I dropped the ball on the 4th of July article (as usual, time is passing much faster than I can keep up with!) Now the 4th has clearly passed. I was thinking I missed my chance to talk about booms and barbeques, but then I realized that fireworks, barbeques, and thunderstorms last all summer long. So I may have missed the official holiday, but we have plenty more months for these issues to present themselves.
Phobias are serious issues, especially in dogs. Noise aversion often starts after a couple of years and continues to get worse until dogs become too deaf to care. In fact, even in that case, the barometric pressure drops can bother them even when the thunder doesn’t! How scared is too scared? When and how do you intervene with dogs who are terrified of storms and loud noises? Since loud noises are often unpredictable and fear escalates with each one it is important to take initiative early. Often I do recommend medicating these dogs as well, though ideally with behavior modification we can decrease the amounts of medication needed.
My dog used to literally watch fireworks out my window with me, all snuggled up and calm. Around age 4 she started shaking and hiding when thunder or fireworks started. I couldn’t believe that a dog who couldn’t have cared less about noises now was a shivering mess huddled up against my counter. But, I COULD believe it because I see it all the time. When people describe it they often tell me that their pet didn’t use to be this way. That is so common that it really is normal.
The sign of impending fear isn’t always shaking. Dogs show fear by panting when it isn’t hot, “smiling”, holding their tail down, wagging their tail at inappropriate times, holding their ears back, and holding a paw up in addition. Sometimes they will just act differently than their normal. There can be a wide range of fear responses in our pets. In cats, we often see ears held back and pupils widening as well as hiding. Dogs can get to the point where they dig through walls and eat through doors when they are anxious, though many never escalate to that level.
While medication is often necessary, it should be used with behavior modification. We want to use medication to decrease anxiety while also teaching pets to acclimate. The first step is trying to find a spot in the house where your pet feels the safest. If they are crate trained a crate with a blanket over it can work well. Otherwise, rooms at the interior of a house without windows or finished basements provide a quieter environment. If your pet has never been in the basement, we don’t want to suddenly throw them down there when a storm starts. Your pet needs to feel safe and comfortable in this space. Start by feeding them meals or giving them special treats in this space. Playing music or white noise machines can also help decrease the stimulation of the storm.
We recommend starting to play tapes of storms on nice days to help decrease anxiety, and giving your pet a treat when they show a reduction in anxiety. The most common mistake with these is starting them at a volume that causes full-blown anxiety and then giving them treats, which just reinforces the behavior. Basically, we are giving them treats to be anxious. Simply blasting your dog with loud storm noises while petting them will not help them. You need to play them at a volume to start that the dog barely notices. Their hearing is far superior to ours, so a volume that they notice may be barely noticeable to you. Start the recording at a very very low volume and slowly escalate. Stop increasing volume at the very first sign of anxiety, which will likely be something small like a yawn. You need to then give them another activity to do (which you have previously trained) like sitting or going to a mat; then give them a treat. This is a process that will take weeks, not hours.
There are pets that desensitization just isn’t enough for. Many animals will need medication when we know there will be storms or fireworks no matter what, but they may need less. Or they may get to a point where fast thunderstorms will cause just a small increase in anxiety versus a full-on anxiety attack.
The most important thing to know is that if you let those things go on too long they are self-perpetuating. Each episode can make the next one worse and worse. Interrupting the anxiety cycle can help reassure pets that nothing bad is going to happen and they can feel fine through an anxious event (even if they feel fine because of pharmacological intervention.)
