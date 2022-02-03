Since it is now dental health month officially, I’ll follow up on last week’s article by talking about dentals specifically. If you didn’t catch it, read up to find out why dental health is so important to our pets. Now I’ll talk about what we do, start to finish when your pet comes in for a dental cleaning.
Exam
As with all anesthesia procedures, we do an exam to make sure the heart, lungs, hydration status, and overall health status are good. Ideally, we will either do blood work then or have had it done recently. This helps assess the function of the blood and body organs in case we need to make changes to our anesthesia protocol.
Premedication
We next give a pre-medication that starts helping control any pain associated with the procedure and also helps your pet relax. Even pets who are calm in the hospital we have to imagine feel some stress since they are out of their home environment and there are typically other animals they don’t know nearby. I feel very strongly about using good pain control medication for all of my surgeries as well as a secondary agent to aid in relaxation. I always try to imagine what I myself want when I am undergoing a procedure and act accordingly for my patients.
Intravenous
Catheter
Once the pet is relaxed and feeling calm we place an intravenous catheter. This provides access to a vein in the rare case of emergency. It also allows us to administer fluids throughout the procedure. Since pets aren’t drinking while they are in the clinic we can make sure their hydration status is appropriate. Fluids also allow us to make adjustments to blood pressure without having to intervene with medications.
Having a proper hydration status helps pets metabolize anesthesia, control their blood pressure and perfuse their organs appropriately. They are able to recover from anesthesia faster and more efficiently and also receive anti-inflammatories sooner without concern about their organs metabolizing it slower. We have other methods to help keep pets warm under anesthesia (they don’t control their own body temperature effectively) but being able to warm up fluids can also help for those animals that are getting colder.
We then use an induction agent to put pets under anesthesia and place an endotracheal tube. This is a tube in their trachea that delivers anesthesia and pure oxygen to their lungs. The tube also ensures that all of the bacteria from the mouth cannot enter the lungs.
Scaling and probingVery similar to humans, the first thing we do is remove tartar from teeth so we can assess. We then scale microscopic plaque with an ultrasonic scaler. The most important part of cleaning is right between the gum and teeth where bacteria love to hide but is very hard to get while pets are awake (which is why non-anesthetic dentals are never ever recommended!)
Once the teeth are cleaned we use a special probe to measure the depth along the gums. Bacteria can undermine this so the gingiva detaches from the edge of the tooth and there are long caverns along the tooth root. These make it very easy to introduce bacteria into the bone and create pain and loosening of teeth.
X-Rays
The next step is to take full mouth radiographs. Surprisingly, there are teeth that can look good on the outside but have severe disease under the gum. And there are teeth that look questionable if the gums have been severely reacting to plaque, but with excellent radiographs, we may elect to see if they can stay in and recover.
Not all teeth follow the anatomy book either! We recently did radiographs where the teeth curved in a C shape. If we hadn’t known this in advance we would have been much more likely to break the roots when we extracted them. Some teeth that should have 3 roots only have 2, and vice versa! We can learn how much bone structure is around them and how neighboring teeth look so we can make our plan.
Extraction
The next step is extracting any teeth that are too diseased, have affected bone next to them, or need to be removed for other reasons. This sounds somewhat simple but can actually take quite a long time. We first cut the gum to help expose the roots of the teeth. We then remove the bone on the outside of the tooth so we have good tooth root access. Then comes the actual tooth extraction. These can take up to an hour for a single tooth! A lot of that depends on the health of the tooth and surrounding structure. After teeth are removed we always take a second radiograph. Amazingly, you often can’t tell just by looking if there are any roots remaining. The pocket where the tooth was has to be completely empty before closing. Once the tooth is removed we smooth out the remaining bone and close the site if needed (almost always.) You can see this is much more like a fine-tuned surgical procedure than just “pulling the tooth”.
Polishing
The final step of dental cleanings is to polish the tooth surface. This helps ensure that bacteria doesn’t have a foothold to reattach as easily. While this isn’t a step that you can often tell a difference with, the microscopic surface of the tooth changes which helps keep it plaque-free longer.
Recovery
We then start the important step of recovering a pet from anesthesia. This includes watching them until the endotracheal tube is removed and monitoring their recovery. As you can see, dentals aren’t a fast or easy procedure in most cases. The earlier that we can see pets for dental cleanings, the shorter their procedures will be. The fewer teeth that need to get removed the better for everyone.
