Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.