The number-one concern that people have about dental cleanings is that the pet must go under anesthesia. I will walk you through a dental at our clinic and explain why being under anesthesia is in the best interest of everyone involved. Different clinics have different protocols, and this will only pertain to ours. While I clearly think it is the best, never be afraid to ask your veterinarian about any facets that differ or that you are concerned about. We create these protocols for a reason, and should be ready to stand behind them.
The first thing to address is why pets need to be under anesthesia for cleanings. The easy answer is that we need them to be still. My dogs are extremely well trained and let me look in their mouths. What they will not let me do is clean under their gums, put an x-ray plate in their mouth while holding still or pull a tooth.
The first thing we do with dentals, as with all anesthesias, is an exam and a pre-medication. The type and dose of pre-medication depend on the extent of the procedure and nature of the pet. We give this to start helping with any pain we anticipate and to help pets be less stressed before and after their procedure. We also help determine medication based on lab work and and other issues (like seizures.) Next we place an intravenous catheter to help deliver fluids, medication and any emergency medications in the case they are needed.
Once a pet is under anesthesia we place a tube in their trachea. They breathe through this and also get pure oxygen and anesthetic gas. This is very important for dentals! This tube creates a barrier so that all of the bacteria we are cleaning out of the mouth cannot enter the lungs. This is extremely important. Dental cleanings done without anesthesia have a high risk of pneumonia.
Next we evaluate all teeth. This involves making sure the gum is attached properly, not inflamed, that teeth are not loose or broken, there is no infection and the teeth are not chipped. This involves probing between the tooth and gum. This isn’t the most comfortable thing, and pets need to be perfectly still for accuracy.
Radiographs are taken of any suspect teeth. Ideally these x-rays will be taken of all teeth, because often teeth have pathology (issues) that can’t even be seen from above the gumline! It is also a good idea to take x-rays of any teeth that will be extracted so that you can see the number and orientation of tooth roots. While these should be standard, sometimes there will be a curveball. This requires that a pet stay absolutely still while a small sensor is placed in their mouth. These sensors are extremely expensive, and a quick chomp from an awake animal is the last thing we want happening.
The teeth are then cleaned. This is similar to how it is done in people. An ultrasonic scaler is used to clean the teeth —both the visible part and the part under the gumline. This isn’t painful, but feels weird. I certainly don’t like having it done to me, and I can’t imagine pets do either. This is one of the most important parts of the dental cleanings. This is where the majority of the bacteria hides, and is impossible to clean fully when a pet is awake. We then polish the teeth to help seal the surface of the tooth and prevent further bacterial build-up.
Dental procedures can be fast, in healthy mouths without gum changes or bone loss. They can also be long, especially if dental cleanings were needed but put off for a long time. Past cleanings done without proper protocol can leave teeth looking OK but very unhealthy. That is part of the reason why full anesthetic cleanings with proper protocol are so important. Part of this also depends on the individual animal and their tooth quality. I know if I were a dog, I would be on at least a yearly plan!
So, while dental cleanings can look a little overwhelming initially, there is a lot that goes into them. I cannot overstate their importance to pet health and longevity. If you have questions, please ask your vet to explain rather than just getting overwhelmed. Finish off dental health month strong by speaking to your vet about a cleaning.
