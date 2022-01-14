I am going to be honest, to start, fat cats are adorable. With their tiny round heads sprouting off a fat body there is not much more endearing. The bad news is that this excessive overweight cat cuteness combined with an inability to just “walk them more” tends to lead to overweight cats. While I certainly appreciate their cuteness, overweight cats have a lot more issues. I will talk about some of these and why it is worth sacrificing a little bit of extra cute for their health.
I’ve talked about feline diabetes recently, but it is really one of the most common issues we see with overweight cats. Not only that, but we can very often get these cats off of insulin completely just by changing their diet and getting excess weight off. That is a clear enough link that it is worth keeping your cat slimmer to avoid having to give them insulin injections.
Cats also struggle to groom themselves when they become overweight. They aren’t able to reach their hind end and often get fecal balls and urine scald from not cleaning after they go to the bathroom. This impacts not just their sanitation but starts to make them less likely to go to the bathroom which leads to its own set of issues. Overweight male cats are overrepresented as cats that get urethral obstructions. So if you have a cat with recurrent urinary tract issues, switching foods and also a weight loss plan is a place to start.
So now that you have accepted that your cat needs to lose weight, what in the world do you do? Cat weight loss isn’t as easy as dogs (though dog weight loss is no small feat either!) The truth is that you can’t just increase your cat’s daily walk time. I’ll start with some changes that we can do.
First, chances are that your cat is eating too much. We don’t like to admit it, but I bet that most of my readers cannot reliably tell me the exact amount of food each of their cats eats in a day. I get it. You fill the bowl, your cats eat. Does one of them eat 75% of it? Maybe. So the first thing I’m going to do is make your life harder and tell you that if you have multiple cats and someone needs a diet, free-feeding will not work for you.
Meal feeding can work very well for many cats. Cats do better with more meals in a day versus the twice a day that we tend to do for dogs. I like cats to get fed around four times a day. Even for work schedules, you can usually do right when you wake up, as you leave for work, when you get home, and then before bed. In the beginning, cats do need to be separated for this, but they usually learn pretty quickly that this is their time to eat and they do so.
There are a few different types of automatic feeders that read collars or microchips. These are amazing in my opinion. You can set cat #1 to get one cup of food and cat #2 to get 2/3 cup.
They recognize which cat is there and open, to feed just that one. This is similar to dairy cow feeding technology and can make a huge difference in multi-cat households. The low-tech version of this is if you have different-sized cats. You can make a special feeding box or cut a small hole in a baby gate that only the small cat can get into. Then they are allowed to free feed and get more calories while the rounder cat can only eat what you give them or their diabetic or weight-loss food. This works very well in some homes. Some cats get mad and find ways to get around this/tip them over. You may need to try it out and see which household you fit into.
Diet planning with good low carbohydrate, high protein, high fiber food is the most important step. However, just because (most) cats don’t walk on a leash it doesn’t count out exercise! Cats will often chase a string or feather. My cat plays chase with me where we do a hide, seek and run game. If you are feeding dry food, send it down a hallway or stairs so they need to run to get it. There are also many great toys that you can feed out of. These help cats by playing into their hunting instinct and also increase the exercise needed to get food out.
Everything I talked about with weight last week applies to cats too. It may be more daunting to formulate a diet and exercise plan for cats, but it can be done and we are happy to help!
