So you made a resolution to get your pet in shape, but already it seems a little less important than it did before. I get it. For some reason 2022 feels like it has lasted several years already. Maybe that’s just me, but it seems like it’s wearing thin already. So yes pets live longer, but let’s take a deeper dive into why pets at an ideal body condition score are healthier and happier.
Did you know that fat acts as an inflammatory organ? So just by existing, fat increases the amount of inflammation in the body. If you truly think about that, it’s crazy! Inflammation is at the root of most disease processes, which is why anti-inflammatory “superfoods” became such a big craze. The fewer inflammatory mediators in our body, the better we feel and the less of a foothold disease processes have. So while losing fat is in absolutely no way easy, just the absence of excess fat helps our pets be healthier.
Organ Health
Increased fat leads to a higher degree of work on the heart. It also leads to more fat within the chest and abdomen which makes it harder for organs to work as efficiently. Fat essentially acts as a constricting belt so everything gets harder for organs. Overweight cats who stop eating are prone to developing fatty liver disease. In these situations, the body starts mobilizing fat for energy at too high of a rate to make up for what the cat isn’t eating. This in turn leads to liver failure. So if you start to notice your cat not eating or looking a little yellower than usual, that’s an emergency.
Joints
As someone with ongoing joint issues, I can assure you this is real. Even if I put a heavy hiking pack on or carry my child I start to notice that my joints bother me more. I hear time and time again that when owners are successful in pet weight loss their pets start to act like puppies/kittens again. The truth is that when pets start to feel lighter and have a better muscle to fat ratio they just feel better.
This translates into long-term joint health as well. Chronic wear and tear on joints take its toll over time. Even healthy joints degrade over time, so the more weight on them over the years makes them degrade faster. The stronger we can keep ligaments, tendons, and muscles with less excess weight the better our pet’s joints age.
Cancer
Part of the role that fat plays in cancer isn’t understood, and part of it is from the inflammatory activities of fat cells. The truth is that we see cancer in a large majority of older pets now, even if they have been lean mean fighting machines their whole life. BUT we also know that excess fat cells play a role in leading to cancer. Cancer has a genetic basis, and environmental basis, and risk factors that we don’t even know about. There is only so much we can control on this front, but my motto is to control whatever I can (just ask my staff!) to decrease the chances of failure.
Diabetes
The link between weight and diabetes is extremely clear, especially in cats. Dogs are a little bit less predictable, but there is an excellent chance that a cat who is overweight and lives long enough will develop diabetes. Certainly, some cats are naturally bigger than others, but your veterinarian can give you a good idea of fat vs muscle and ideal body weight. This is so well linked that we often can reverse diabetes if we find it soon enough and successfully change up the diet.
The bottom line is that extra fat negatively affects your pet, no matter which way you look at it. So on those days when it is sub-zero, dark or you are just tired think about all of the ways that exercising your pet helps them out. Soon we’ll stop talking about dogs and start talking about cats and weight loss!
