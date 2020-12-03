As the days get darker and colder, and more people move to work from home again our cats have a big change. Did you know that even indoor cats are affected by daylight changes? Did you know that even cats who want their owners home all the time can stress with stay-at-home changes? I have also seen quite a few overweight kitties lately with owners who are ready for some weight loss tools. Not to mention that cats who live indoors are now shortening their daylight hours and everyone is getting restless. When we have solo cats or cats that don’t play with each other, it becomes even more important that we provide enrichment playtime.
Cats may seem simple since they simply eat and sleep. They don’t even have to be let out to go to the bathroom. They sleep on average of 19 hours a day (just let your mind wander!) But many cats need playtime which helps them relax, be on better behavior, lose weight, and decrease stress.
There are many instinctual behaviors that they haven’t lost, and the more we can encourage these in play the happier our cats will be. Additionally, many of our cats are taking the Garfield approach to life and sleeping a lot in between eating a lot. When we can get them moving and thinking more we can often shed some extra pounds while curbing boredom. Boredom leads to eating more, as evidenced by how much more we eat when we are doing a mindless activity.
Many negative behaviors that we see in our house-cats can be resolved with appropriate enrichment, as they stem from boredom. Behaviors such as scratching furniture and going to the bathroom outside of the litter box (but inside the house) can resolve if we direct their energy elsewhere. We always do a full physical exam and look at urine from cats who have been peeing outside the litter box as it is often a medical issue. However, sometimes stress is the only contributing factor.
The next question is always: how in the world can my cat be stressed? Cats may look relaxed, but they are also very sensitive. Stress in cats comes from many things (from a housemate they
don’t like to a litter they don’t like) and is always more prevalent when cats aren’t getting the stimulation they need.
Chasing
Cats have a high natural chase and hunt drive. When they are kept indoors in a rodent-free environment (ideally), there aren’t as many chances for them to stalk and hunt. Even when there are mice in your house, not all cats pick up the chase. In fact, I saw an actual mouse pull a piece of candy into the wall while my cat watched with me. Hunting is an involved process that takes lots of work. They usually find a trail, sit and wait for as long as it takes, then pounce when the chance comes. All of this integrates their mind and body.
I do not recommend bringing rodents into your home just for your cat’s entertainment. You may just get into my situation with a cat who is a spectator. We have to replace the mice with something more appropriate for our indoor cats to “hunt”.
Every cat has a favorite, but feathers on a string, ropes over the tops of doors to hang down, and laser pointers are popular choices. Not only will these engage your cat and get them moving, but carving out time to play with your cat will also strengthen your bond. While many see cats as aloof, and some cats are, many crave attention and love from their owners just like dogs. Get several types, toys that have a bell, rustle, scratch, or squeak. Have a toy basket and get a different toy out for each day so that they are new and exciting. Just leave a few down for everyday play and reserve the others for dedicated playtime.
Another way to get your cat exercise while using their chase drive is to feed them meals of dry food by tossing kibbles across a floor (or up and downstairs.) This helps cats work off their calories while simultaneously letting them chase, catch, and eat their meal.
Perching
Cats tend to jump up to high places before sleeping or grooming. While the threat of predators in our houses is pretty low, cats instinctively tend to seek high ground before letting down their guard. Cats that have a place to do this in our houses tend to be less agitated and able to spend more time in their comfort zone. This is especially good for multi-cat households since it can provide everyone with their own “bedroom” area and decrease stress.
There are many ways to create this environment. You can purchase tall elaborate kitty condos that have beds and scratching posts. You can make a cat tower or simply attach a series of shelves that your cat can access (without anything on them). You can add any favorite beds or scratching posts to these. If your house is full, your wallet is empty and your carpentry skills aren’t up to snuff then consider clearing any tall space. Dressers and tops of entertainment centers can make perfect spots- just make sure to be consistent clearing all tall furniture so that your cat doesn’t get confused about why some places aren’t allowed.
Scratching
Cats scratch things to sharpen their nails, spread their scent, and stretch their muscles. The key is giving them something to scratch that is allowed. We certainly don’t want to encourage them to ruin furniture, so instead, we must replace it with something acceptable. Find out what your cat likes to scratch (soft cloth, rough cloth, rope, cardboard, sisal) and buy or make them scratch posts. Some cats prefer these to be horizontal, while other prefer them to be vertical. Make a couple of trial posts and pads. This will help them fulfill a natural urge while also encouraging them to leave your furniture alone. There are even veterinary products that will encourage scratching in one place while discouraging another.
Hiding- I’m sure everyone has noticed this, but cats love to get into enclosed spaces like boxes and bags. Plastic bags have a much higher risk of suffocation or plastic ingestion, so I encourage boxes or paper bags. Cats can entertain themselves for quite a while just by playing with these homemade toys. Take advantage of this inexpensive playtime and set up different types of bags or boxes. We’re all getting lots of delivery during partial quarantine, so put those boxes to use.
If you start to notice an increase in undesirable behaviors, bump up the cat enrichment. Your cats will thank you and your life will actually get much easier.
