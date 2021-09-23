So I am going to digress from my autumn love fest to talk about one of the few things I hate about the season- ticks! I also don’t love those falls where it rains all the time, but for now, I’ll assume that isn’t going to happen. So back to my one true hatred of fall, the ticks.
I despise ticks and everything they stand for. I hate the diseases they spread, I hate how sneaky they are and I hate how fast they can spread disease. I’ll talk about ticks and their terrible ways in general but first, start with prevention.
Ticks are out every single month. Every one. However, the cooler temperatures are a signal to ticks that they must feed soon. Instead of dying like those pesky mosquitos, they get extra aggressive.
All they need is two days over 36 degrees and they are out. They don’t die in the winter, they don’t even nap. They simply rest up, ready to spring forth. They are determined to get the last blood meal before winter which is why they are extra feisty in the fall. I recommend twelve months of tick prevention for dogs and any outdoor cats. Yes when it is February and looks dark and cold, those little pests can get out and bite. In fact, one of my dogs gets both a prevention pill and the repellent liquid on his back in the fall because I abhor ticks so much (and they love him!)
Now I’m going to talk about ticks in general and it gets vivid, so be prepared. Ticks actually don’t even bite, they drill a small hole in the skin and then insert their mouthpiece for feeding. They inject a substance that stops blood from clotting and often hang out undetected until they are done feeding and drop off. Many also inject a substance that keeps them cemented to the skin during feeding. Yes, they glue themselves to you. They also inject a numbing substance so you can’t feel them. So to sum that up, a tick cuts a hole in you, numbs the area, cements itself to you, and keeps your blood from clotting (or your pet’s) while they gleefully spread diseases.
Ticks in the fall are more likely to be in the adult stage, so less likely to evade detection than in the spring. This is true on humans with naked skin, but less true on our furry pets. Ticks can be hard to see at any stage through the fur. My favorite technique is to run a lint roller over your dog immediately upon finishing a hike or coming inside. This won’t get any attached ticks but will pick them up as they are roaming around before they’ve settled in for a meal.
Once a tick is attached, grasp it as close to the skin as you can and pull it directly out. Even if the head remains, it is ok and will fall out eventually. We are all more likely to react to something in our skin, so the lesion will quiet down more quickly if you are able to get it all. Clean and dry the area thoroughly.
Ticks can not jump the way that fleas can, so you do actually have to come into contact with them for them to get on board. This isn’t really as hard as it seems and essentially can occur anytime you’re walking outside of a parking lot. And that parking lot can’t have any bushes or green areas. So those gorgeous fall hikes where you enjoy the cool weather and beautiful foliage do have a small drawback. Literally, quite small but also quite gross.
To sum it up, ticks are disgusting and extra voracious in the fall. They will sneak into your hikes and aim to ruin your day. Keep pets up to date on prevention and try to get all ticks off before they have time to attach. Once they do attach, we of course want our prevention to kill them. I like as many prongs to my tick prevention as possible. If I could seal myself in a tick prevention bubble I absolutely would do that. So enjoy your fall weather but also be on the lookout for our unfriendly little pests.
