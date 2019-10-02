My eyes are itchy, my contacts feel like they are sitting on top of a layer of sand, and I keep sneezing. This may not seem relevant to a pet article, but I know as soon as I start feeling these changes that my appointments will fill up. However, they won’t fill up with sneezing, they will fill up with itching. It’s our second high-test allergy season and our dogs especially are feeling it.
Allergies present in pets differently than in people, so we must be aware of things to watch out for. The most common signs of allergies in our pets are licking, chewing, itching and hair loss. These certainly aren’t the signs that I am having (thankfully), but human red runny eyes equate to dog itchy skin. We also do see red, running eyes, but the itching is the most common sign.
Pets can be allergic to many things, but the most common are environmental allergens. This means grass, trees and flower pollens. Right now, ragweed and goldenrod are the biggest, baddest offenders. Dogs more commonly have environmental allergies compared to cats. They start as licking or chewing their feet. Often you will see the hair discolored between their toes from saliva, even if you don’t see them doing it. They will also lick and scratch their armpits, bellies and sides.
There are two things (pet-related) that can wake me out of a dead sleep. The precursors to vomiting (they should really make that noise into an alarm clock) and itching/licking by my dog. Many people notice their dogs itching because it keeps them up at night. When the day finally quiets down and everyone goes to bed, dogs have nothing better to think about than their itchy skin. While they aren’t itchier at night, they simply aren’t as occupied with distractions.
You may notice hair loss, brown staining to the hair between toes, red or scaly skin spots or little cuts. People often think the brown discoloration means yeast, but it is actually from a chemical in the saliva. That isn’t to say that yeast isn’t present though. As pets itch they break the normal skin barrier. This allows bacteria and yeast to move in, which creates skin infections and even more itching. All infections should be treated, but it is also important to break the itch cycle so the skin can heal.
We always scrape the skin to look for bacteria type and amount, yeast or any mites. Each of these is treated differently and are very important to look for. Of course, fleas are a top cause of allergies, especially in the fall, and the easiest thing to treat. Fleas should always be treated first, and ideally, pets are on prevention to avoid fleas. In some pets, one flea bite can start a cycle of itching that takes plenty of time and medication to resolve.
There are new medications to help treat itch that don’t have the adrenal side effects of steroids. All medications do have side effects, so determining the best course for each individual case is important. There are medications that work long and short term, and sometimes steroids are needed for break-through itching. We always recommend steroids in pill form, as the injections often last longer in the body than the time they help the itching. This means that they get higher and higher doses to help with the itch, but their blood levels may be high enough to cause serious side effects. These are the pets that are more at risk for adrenal disease.
While shots are easier for owners, oral dosing ensures that we have tighter control over blood levels. For long-term treatment, avoiding steroids is the best idea whenever possible, since long-term steroids can cause diabetes, heart disease and adrenal dysfunction. Antihistamines are another good option for lower-grade itching, but should always be dosed by your veterinarian. We do have an allergy shot that can help dogs with signs of allergies. These are new in the past couple of years and can make a big difference in comfort.
Allergy testing is the next step if allergies last through one allergy season. Dermatologists often do intradermal testing, which means they put the allergen into the skin and measure reactions (just like in people!) There is also a blood test you can do at your own veterinary clinic. After we find out what your pet is allergic to, we can start allergy injections. This is a mix of all of their allergens in a shot form. The shots start out with a very low concentration and get higher over time until they reach a maintenance level. The goal of these is to acclimate their body to small amounts of an allergen so they react less when they are exposed in nature. We typically see a big reduction in itching and skin problems with the injections.
There are several options to treat allergies, but the most important thing for your pet is that you do treat them. It can help your veterinarian if you keep a log recording when the itching started and how often it occurs. Make sure not to wait until your pet is itching themselves raw to seek intervention.
