So we all know what my New Year’s article is going to be because I love talking about weight loss and diets in our pets. I’ll give you a reprieve for one week only but get the ball rolling by talking about food. You’re in luck because I just did a continuing education session talking about food and special diets. Not only do you not need to stay up late listening to lectures to get this information as I did, but I will make it more concise for you.
I just talked about why by-products aren’t as scary as they seem in my recent myth article. One thing to back this up is that I recently learned one of the most complete nutrition sources for cats is.....a mouse carcass. That’s right, a full mouse body with hair and toes and organs is healthier for a cat than almost anything we can come up with. The same likely holds true for organ meat for dogs as well!
If your pet is on a prescription diet, chances are you have had some frustrations in the past year. The food supply chain issue is real. Two of my pets are on specialized diets and it has been a complete nightmare trying to keep their food on hand. When it is out of stock, finding an alternative prescription diet is no small feat.
An extremely large percentage of over-the-counter diets (which just means one you don’t need a prescription for) does not actually contain all the ingredients that they say they do or contain extra ingredients that are not listed. Some fairly alarming studies have come out on this which is why I never recommend that people jump to them for at-home food trials. This means that some of us feeding special diets are in a tough spot trying to find an over-the-counter alternative.
For everyone else, breathe a sigh of relief. But also know that the supply chain issues aren’t limited to prescription foods. It is quite possible that your food has or will disappear from the shelf for a period of time.
In general, my rule of thumb with foods is that if your pet is doing well, there are no artificial colors or flavors and you can get it- stick with it! I think we are way too prone to blaming problems on food. Itching, diarrhea, vomiting, a bad day- blame the food! Foods certainly can cause gastrointestinal issues and skin issues but on a more chronic basis.
If you think your pet is having ongoing food allergy issues with either skin or digestion, it must be discussed and managed by your veterinarian. So many times we see a pet after so many food changes that our options become limited and we still have no more idea about what is the culprit than before.
Each veterinarian will likely have their own recommendations about the best food to feed a normal, healthy pet. However, we all (should) agree that boutique grain-free diets should be avoided in dogs at all costs. The link between these diets and heart disease is still being figured out, but it has happened in enough cases that there is no reason to feed these foods.
I know that was a bit general, but it’s most of the highlights about food recently. Now you can eat your chocolate guilt-free and brace yourself for my annual (haha, like there is only one!) article on pet weight loss.
