The first week in October marks National Walk Your Dog Week, but since autumn is here a little early, I’m going to talk about fall walking a little early. Anyone who knows me knows that fall is my favorite season. There are a lot of reasons why, but mostly it has to do with temperature. Of course, the foliage doesn’t hurt either! I love to walk but I hate to sweat, so summer is a bummer. Spring is alright, but everything is muddy. Winter is OK, but the endless layering and ice can be difficult. In the fall you just grab a light jacket (or none!) and go. Enough, you’re thinking! This is an article on pets, not Dr. Anna’s weather preferences, so get on with it.
There is only one downside to fall, and something to be aware of when walking — the day length. Every day it gets dark a little bit earlier, which can make it easy to get caught outside without enough light to comfortably get back home. The days may be shorter, but the brilliance of autumn leaves makes up for any lost daylight! The leaves are just starting to change, but soon will be in their full beauty. We tend to get fewer rainy days, so many of our days can be enjoyed outdoors fully. All of that being said, as we hit the trails to enjoy this amazing season, there are some things to be aware of as the weather turns cooler.
Daylight hours
The one drawback of fall is that the days get shorter. Each night we seem to lose a little bit of daylight. Make sure you don’t get caught on a trail as it becomes dark. Plan your timing, know where you are going if you are hiking close to dusk, and always have a flashlight. So I guess you DO need a light jacket and a light when you leave the house. This is the time of year when I need to start breaking out the glow collars for my dogs so that I know I’ll see them even as night falls.
Wildlife
Many creatures are hustling to get their food stored before winter, so animals are out and about. Animals are building nests, storing food and putting in long hours. Make sure that your dog is up on their recall, and will listen to you when they are off leash. Chasing deer, bear (!!), or even smaller mammals can lead them astray.
While porcupines have been out all summer, pay special attention this time of year. Their active times tend to correlate more with our exercise times. Porcupines live in trees, but often spend time on the forest floor searching for food. They are slow and they don’t run, and we all know what their defense is. While these guys cannot quill a dog unless the dog touches them, they are quite interesting creatures to most dogs. I recommend avoiding high porcupine areas and teaching your dog to come even when a fun, possibly delicious (only in their mind though) prickly animal is waddling around near them.
People
Why should we think about other humans? Frankly, because humans also matter. I know, a weird concept. Not all people like dogs, and practically zero people like dog poop. Let’s face it, even people who love dogs don’t like dog poop. For these reasons it is important to remember to share the trails. Since it is such a gorgeous time of year, more people get out to enjoy the scenery. The last thing we want is for these people to look badly upon dogs and their owners. Pick up poop or make sure it is well out of the way. No one wants to step in dog poop, especially not a stranger’s dog’s poop. Leash your dogs or ask them to wait if you see a strange person approaching. A wet, muddy dog ruining your new hiking clothes is not something many people look forward to. Some people are nervous around dogs, especially unknown dogs.
Rather than provide stress, help these people see friendly, well-behaved pets (from a distance.) If someone wants to meet your dog, they will let you know.
Before hitting the trails, make sure your dogs are up to date on vaccines. This is important for human and other dog encounters, and of course their own safety.
Hydration
With the cooler weather we tend not to think as much about dogs staying hydrated, but it is still important on long walks. Make sure you have water for your dog or there are water sources. If you are relying on streams or ponds as their source of water, make sure you have talked to your veterinarian about the leptospirosis vaccine.
Apples
Everyone loves apples! They are a hallmark of autumn. Our dogs love apples, they also love apples that have been sitting out and fermenting. Too many apples cause diarrhea, and too many fermented apples causes neurologic signs (drunkenness!) YouTube may lead you to believe that drunk animals are funny, but the dog’s livers aren’t equipped to metabolize alcohol like ours are, so it is far more dangerous for them.
Hunting
Hunting seasons vary throughout the fall, so be aware of hunters sharing the woods, dogs chasing wildlife or dogs becoming lost in hunting zones.
But first and last, please find some time to get out and walk with your dog while it is prime time to enjoy the beauty around us!
