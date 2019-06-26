My dog loves to swim in the summer, but starts to get a lot of skin and ear infections. Is there anything I can do to prevent this but keep letting him swim?
Swimming is a great summertime activity for dogs because it helps keep them cool, in shape, and is a good low-impact activity. For this reason, it can help keep dogs in shape that have arthritis and are no longer able to run as much. However, many breeds hold water close to their skin and do not dry fully. This can create an environment that is warm, wet, and perfect for bacteria.
The best thing to do for these dogs is to make sure that they are completely dry. That can be easier said than done. However, making sure the skin is dry makes the environment less preferable to the bacteria that cause skin infections. This can be done with a couple of towelings or a blow dry. Often dogs will get used to (and even learn to like!) the blow dryer with training.
You can also do maintenance ear cleanings to help dry out the ear canals. A solution of water, white vinegar and alcohol can help keep the canals clean. However, this should NEVER be done on an ear that already has an infection or inflammation present. It will be very painful for an inflamed ear and will not help any infection.
My dog loves to hike but gets at least one porcupine every year. I am not sure if there are steps I can take to help stop her from getting into them?
For many dogs, porcupines become a game. Dogs either get one porcupine and learn their lesson, or they get worse and worse, trying to bite every porcupine they come into contact with. Because porcupines are fairly slow, their defense isn’t to run. Instead, they rely on their sharp quills. Porcupines tend to be out more often at dawn and dusk, so avoiding hiking during those times can help. Putting a bell on their collar can also help decrease run-ins with wildlife, since they hear them coming from so far away. Of course, having good recall is always important.
However, often a dog can be within sight bouncing around in the woods and emerge with quills. If your dog does get quilled, we recommend bringing them in so the quills can be pulled as soon as possible with sedation.
My dog loves to exercise but doesn’t like the water. I am not sure what else to do on hot days to get his energy out. Can I make him swim?
I never recommend forcing dogs to swim because it can lead to fear and aversion. However, you can slowly introduce them to water. If your dog likes to wade, have them wade into gradually deeper water. This can be achieved by having them fetch a stick or ball that isn’t too far in, or floating out a treat that they can reach by just taking a couple of extra steps (most treats and kibble float!)
Often dogs don’t like jumping into water but will walk in, so finding a place where he can gradually enter the water can help.
Some dogs just will not swim and get very uncomfortable when their feet aren’t touching the ground. For these, I say just to give up the dream and find other activities. Walking or running after the sun has gone down can be helpful, especially on paths or trails that are grass covered without pavement. Walking where there is a woods cover to provide cooling shade is another good activity. I often walk my dogs in the dark in the winter, so sometimes the same can be done either in the evenings or early summer mornings. Playing games in sprinklers is another fun summer activity for dogs who don’t like being IN the water but like playing in it.
