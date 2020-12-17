We are now officially down to the gift buying wire. Maybe you started early because we’re shipping things more. Maybe you’re giving up because we want this year to be a distant memory. Maybe you’re trying to think of the perfect gift to try and salvage some 2020 joy. Some people thrive on last-minute adrenaline, though I will admit I am not one of them. I like to have everything buttoned down well in advance. Spoiler alert, I do not have everything buttoned down yet. Last-minute inspiration can be difficult, and it can also lead you astray.
What could be cuter or more fun than a puppy or kitten sitting under the Christmas tree? What would bring more joy to an isolated holiday? To be honest, not a whole lot. Maybe an adorable pet carrier adorned with ribbons or lights, or a kitten in a stocking. But I am here to tell you to just say no to gifting pets (unless you will be taking care of them.) I’ll talk about a few reasons why.
Time
Pets take a lot of time. Some pets don’t need as much, but those animals have their own issues. For example, reptiles don’t need a lot of interaction or playtime. However, their cage temperature and humidity must be within a small range or they risk disease. Cats typically take interaction and petting time, while dogs need a more consistent and regimented exercise routine. Freshwater fish are the best bet for families that are low on time but want a pet.
I would say that on average (not including my horses) my pets take up about an hour a day. My dogs do need a lot of exercises and not all pets do, but 30-60 minutes a day is a safe estimate for cats and dogs between feeding, brushing, playing, litter, or outside bathroom time and exercise. Puppies require tons of training and must be let outside every couple of hours while they are potty training. For a couple of months they are very labor-intensive, and for someone who isn’t fully prepared this can be a lot. Also housetraining in the cold is not for the faint of heart. If you haven’t been outside in the winter between midnight and 6 a.m. lately, I assure you it’s not ideal.
This time commitment is very well worth it but is something that the giftee should be able to plan for. Springing it on someone else can lead to issues, especially if that person is a parent who wasn’t directly involved with the decision making process. Speaking of parents, do you know what happens to the pets of most kids once they head to college/technical school/their own apartment? Yep, they stay right where they are. That means that often the parent needs to be prepared to keep the pet for as long as they live. Spring for the drum set if you want to annoy the parents and delight the child.
Money
The cost of purchasing a pet is actually very small compared to the cost of keeping them. This may be fine for you as you gift your niece a kitten, but she or her parents might be blindsided. Pets need food, leashes, litter, bowls, vaccines, surgeries, and many other things which add up. As a veterinarian, I often run into situations where people have emergency costs that were not planned for and are not feasible. This creates a very difficult situation, especially when children are involved.
A healthy animal may need relatively few things throughout its life. However, monthly preventatives and food plus routine care can still cost more than people expect. Heartworm and flea/tick prevention can add up to quite a bit monthly. If you decide to forgo these, the fall-out from any disease caused by those things is much more expensive. Even rodents and rabbits need bedding and food. In those situations where your pet ends up needing life-saving surgery or emergency care, people can be forced into difficult situations where money becomes a deciding factor.
Before getting a pet for someone, you must be sure that they are able and willing to financially support it. Believe it or not, there are several “$2 pets” that we have done surgery on. The emotional bond that you have with your pet is worth much more than their initial cost. Sure you can buy another, but you can never replace that pet.
One of the busiest times at shelters is after the holidays when unwanted gifted pets are given up. Visiting a shelter during this time is all you will need to change your mind about gifting animals unplanned.
Animals can be a wonderful gift, but require a lot of planning. If you are going to be one of the main caregivers, then gift away. If you are a parent who is gifting to your child, that is also wonderful. If you are an amazing aunt/uncle/family friend please make sure that you have cleared the gift with the main caregiver/payer for ongoing care.
A planned-for pet may help turn this year into a joyous memory, but unplanned pets can cause a lot of heartaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.