We are getting toward that time of year when Christmas trees go up. I have a strong love for Christmas trees and especially lights. There is just something about a lit tree in my house that makes dark mornings and evenings brighter and happier. My cat has entered into the geriatric phase and doesn’t care at all, and my dogs are pretty nonplussed. However, I know that isn’t the case with all pets. I also know that the holidays hold all kinds of danger for our pets. We are often too busy to think about them, so I’ll outline a few.
Trees are fun for pets. They are fun to climb, they are fun to pee on. Cats are often delighted that you brought them a giant cat climbing gym. Dogs might wonder for a second why a bathroom spot came inside, but not all of them think too hard about it. Dogs typically just need to be watched and told not to pee on trees. Thankfully, many of them realize that inside means not to go to the bathroom or can learn it quickly. However, if you bring your dog to cut a tree with you, please make sure not to let them pee on any trees. Those will soon be in homes and it is much harder to resist a tree that already smells like another dog’s urine.
Aluminum foil along the base of the tree can stop many cats from climbing. I also recommend putting the tree farther from a natural jumping point (like, an end table) for curious cats. Secure that tree tightly because a jumping cat can carry a lot of velocity!
My next point is one of my strongest points — please avoid tinsel. Tinsel is a triple threat in the worst way. It is shiny, crinkly and can be lethal. Cats have a hard time resisting eating tinsel. Tinsel becomes a foreign body in cats that bunches up their intestines and often requires surgery. It can look pretty with glittery lights, but it’s time to let it go.
Ornaments also need some care. If your cat doesn’t care, most dogs don’t. I have seen many trees with decorations only above cat height which seems to work well. If you have any edible ornaments, on the other hand, put them far from your dogs. Dough handprints are delicious but not nutritious. If your dog (or cat) is extra mischievous, they may get into lights as well. Electrical cord burns are more likely in the youthful set but can occur in older pets who love to chew, too.
Now let’s talk about what’s under the tree. The hard truth is that we often don’t know. If your aunt sent a present from Nebraska, it may be socks or a box of chocolate. Again, if your dogs tend to get into food either ask present givers to give you a heads up on food or just put presents out of the way. I have seen more dogs than I can count that eat a box of truffles under the tree while owners are at work. These only get discovered when people get home, which may be a long time later. Everyone loves opening up a box of chocolate, but it isn’t so much fun when your dog does it without your knowledge.
Finally, there tends to be a lot of food around the holidays. Cooking, little bowls of chocolate, days of cookie making (why did I write this before lunch?!) are all tempting for our pet friends. It can be hard to be vigilant about the 1,000 things we are thinking about and also our pets around food, but it is important. The last thing anyone needs to add to their list is an emergency vet visit.
