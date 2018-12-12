So, for the first time in a while, I failed to get my Christmas tree in November. This is a big letdown for me, but thankfully it is now up. For that reason, my holiday article is also a little bit late, since I’m always reminded by the animals gazing at my tree.
My favorite part of the holidays, a sentiment many pets share, is the tree. Cats think it is wonderful that you have constructed an indoor gym. Not only that, but this gym has shiny play toys hanging from it! Dogs see a wonderland of balls to play with in front of their very eyes. All animals are delighted by the presents that contain treats (your food is their food, right?) The number-one thing that all households with ANY cats or curious dogs should eliminate is tinsel. I love tinsel. I love the way the lights reflect off of it and turn your tree into a disco ball. It makes everything glittery and fun. The one thing that it does NOT make fun is extensive gastrointestinal issues, veterinary bills, and surgery.
It combines two of the things cats love most: shininess and swaying string. Tinsel wreaks havoc in the gastrointestinal tract and usually leads to surgery. Even if you were able to accurately count the number of strands eaten, I am positive that you do not want to count them once they are passed. There are simply no good animal and tinsel stories unless it is about them gazing longingly through a window at it. If you cannot bear to live without tinsel, make sure that it is on the highest reaches of the tree that no pet can reach or jump to (but don’t say I didn’t warn you.) I’ll brag for a minute and say that my cat prefers being on the floor to climbing. She weirdly sleeps on the floor with the dogs instead of on perches like most cats. That said, she is unique.
Most cats like to climb as high as they can. You know what is high and intriguing? A tree in the house. Instead of trying to fight a losing battle, make sure that your tree cannot fall over if there is a small animal climbing inside it. Foil or double-sided tape can be placed around the bottom of the trunk to discourage climbing. Remember that some cats love the feel of these things, and almost any cat can (and will) jump from nearby furniture or shelving to land themselves right in the middle of the tree (and usually send it swaying in the process.)
All ornaments are fair game as playthings, so make sure that valuable or breakable ornaments are out of reach. This is also for the safety and sanity of humans who might step on shattered pieces. Pets have been known to eat ornaments and lights. Dogs actually will eat light bulbs, for no discernable reason. Glass shards are not comfortable to pass, cause serious intestinal damage, and often pieces can cut the mouth. If you notice your pet showing an unusual interest in the lights or ornaments, consider alternative decorations.
Pets can also be electrocuted by chewing on tree light strands. As always, be conscious of how your pet views new things in the household. Know that behavior changes are likely significant and warrant a discussion with your veterinarian (especially if they align with frayed light cords.) I know plenty of people who end up just putting their trees inside ex-pens to keep the animals at bay. If you have a lot of curious, chewing and jumping pets this might be the safest bet. Plus, it’s a good conversation starter!
Candles on Menorahs, in windows, and elsewhere can cause severe burns on curious cats.
Presents with chocolate can be a challenge, since the idea is that they are a secret. Often, far-away friends and family will send delicious chocolate arrangements without thinking about naughty pets. Options are keeping your presents elevated, or asking gift givers to let you know if their present involves food so you can keep it somewhere else. This can also be a good way to eat candy all season long under the premise of protecting your pet.
On that note, trays and counters full of bowls holding cookies, truffles and other goodies should be placed out of reach. While this may have the added benefit of helping our self-control, it will definitely help avoid chocolate toxicities. Remember that macadamia nuts are also toxic, so mixed-nut bowls should be paid attention to as well!
As always, pets need a little bit more attention right at the point that our attention seems to be split a million different ways. I love seeing pets around the holidays, I love festive outfits and pictures. I even love seeing your pet in person, but less so on the operating table or at midnight for doing something they shouldn’t have.
