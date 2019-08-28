Back to school means different things to different people. To many parents, it is a sigh of relief and return to normal schedule. For many teachers, it is a return to normal schedule, but not always with a sigh of relief. You may be surprised to learn that back to school also has an impact on our pets. Whether you look forward to school starting, or dread it, there are important details we must remember about our animals during this change.
During the summer, the daily schedule changes in most households. Teachers, children and even some parents are able to stay home more during the summer. When school starts up again, it can leave many of our pets in a state of anxiety.
From an animal’s point of view, their family goes from spending lots of time with them to not as much. Sports starts, homework begins, after-school activities of all kinds begin to pull people in many directions. While the change may seem hectic to you (Wait, did Roger need a snack before soccer, or just a meal between soccer and karate? Who is driving which child where, and when?) to your pet it just means more alone time.
It is true, I am telling you that as your world starts becoming chaotic you must actually focus even more on pets. This doesn’t mean you have to schedule them activities from 3:30 — 7 p.m. every day (though they may love that). What it does mean is that somewhere in between everything else, it is important to make sure our pets are getting their walk/play time in.
Pet time can be an important lesson to help kids learn that each responsibility takes time, and that adding more responsibility doesn’t mean you get more time. It often means that you need to improve time management. It can also be a time when you can sneak away to have some alone time. Walking the dog or playing with the cat can be a great time to quiet your mind (or to make your spouse help with homework).
Another important factor that often goes unnoticed is backpack treasures. Make sure that there are no snacks leftover that might be toxic to pets. A half-eaten snack is often a goldmine for dogs, but not always healthy. If you are packing raisins, grapes or chocolates, take care that they aren’t within reach of dogs. While it seems unlikely for a child to bring home uneaten chocolate, it happens occasionally. Sugar-free chewing gum is another backpack favorite that is dangerous to our pets.
If you send your child to school with any medication, take care that it is not left in the reach of pets. If not required already, schools can hold and dispense mid-day medication so that it doesn’t need to travel back and forth. This is a good idea for kids and pets both.
This is the time of the year when an increase in dog separation anxiety is seen. Dogs who do not enjoy being left home alone start to become anxious as they are aware the whole family is leaving every day. There are many ways to deal with this, but the easiest is to make sure your dog is still getting plenty of exercise every day. They also begin to pick up on cues (lunches packed, putting on shoes, picking up keys) to trigger their anxiety, so you can help desensitize them to these things. It can help to make a walk part of your morning routine, then leave the dog with their breakfast or a safe treat when you leave. This will help them view leaving for school as a time when they are rewarded instead of abandoned.
The most important thing is to remember that, as everyone’s life turns into a cyclone of activity, our pets are often left alone at home. Schedule some time into your busy life for them too! If every family member gives your pet 15 to 20 minutes a day of one-on-one time, it can help them transition back into school schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.