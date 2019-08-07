Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.