Well here it is, 90 degrees, and everyone is sweating. My weekend time to walk the dogs was too steamy. I become fairly hopeless when it gets hot, but I’m summoning the brain power to write about the heat! There is a lot to consider with our pets and the heat.
Walking
Summer is a great time to be out and about. However, we need to use common sense. On hot days we need to stick to dawn, grass, or shade. Pavement gets extremely hot when there is direct sun. Dogs cool themselves through their feet and panting. If you take away their ability to cool themselves through their feet, they overheat quickly. Not only that, instead of cooling themselves they actually heat up!
If you really need to take a walk in the middle of a hot day, think about options. Is there a shaded grassy area? Is there somewhere with a close pond if your dog swims? Can you wait until later in the day? Can they go without a real walk today? There are many mostly shaded trails in the area, so choose one of them!
Second, if you have a brachycephalic dog use extreme caution. These guys (smoosh-nosed dogs) struggle in the heat. They aren’t the best at breathing (ok that was harsh but true) in the best of cases. Forcing these guys to pant and stress in the heat is the worst thing we can do. These dogs are far overrepresented in heat stroke, so do not risk it.
If you notice that your dog seems to be having a heat stroke, call a vet immediately. Putting them in cold water is a myth and making them drink when their mental state is altered risks pneumonia. You may see your dog act “out of it” suddenly, stagger, lay down, or fall over call us right away. You can take a dog’s temperature with a regular oral thermometer, but put it into their anus (butt!) I do recommend making this a dog-only thermometer after that. Any temperature over 102.5 means they have a fever that requires a vet visit.
Dogs will rarely tell you that they are too hot. As we put on our sweat cooling gear and tennis shoes, think about if you would go out with full clothes on. That is what our dogs have. My dogs will never ever tell me they don’t want to walk, so I need to make that decision for them.
Water
There isn’t a ton to say about this, but make sure your pets have fresh water always. Also, remember that the water that has been sitting in the hose is HOT!! Let the water run away from pets, children, or pools until it cools back off.
Cars
We know this, intellectually. But sometimes we forget it in practice. You just need to run in for a second! But then you see someone you know, the register breaks or the line is long. Cars heat up extremely fast when the sun is out. Think of it as a greenhouse. Think about how you feel when you first get into your car in the summer. If you have no choice, park in the shade with windows down fast. Or leave your ac running. These situations can become dangerous fast so please make sure you keep thinking about it. The last thing we want is preventable death.
Cats
Cats are smart and don’t tend to overheat. The one thing we need to make sure of is that we don’t lock them somewhere. Last week I locked my cat on the front porch by accident. There is shade but no water. Thankfully it was a cool day and I remembered and let her out, but it is very easy to do. A room that might not seem that hot in the morning when you leave for work may turn into a sauna.
