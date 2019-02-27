I feel like coming out of February always lightens us all up. We may often get tons of snow in March, but the temperatures even out (no promises though), daylight is present for more than four hours and we see spring in our sights. Thankfully, I spent February with a new baby, so night and day were irrelevant to me and the time flew by. However, I am looking forward to getting back into an outdoor routine with my dogs and seeing the sun again too. Because we are all feeling so light and joyous, I thought it was time for a pure fun mythbuster article!
So, when you have a new baby, I found that you gravitate towards asking the internet questions very often at 2 a.m. For this reason, I definitely understand why it becomes easy to believe the random internet sites that give you answers, even if they aren’t true. The best way to get your baby back to sleep is to spin in three circles while humming a nursery rhyme and then kissing their head twice? Done and done! (Spoiler alert, none of these work.) This is the same black hole that pet owners often fall into when figuring out how to get rid of that skin spot, what is the best food and if vaccines are really necessary. Always talk to a reputable source (reputable, not your neighbor’s dog’s breeder’s best friend’s kid.) When perusing the internet, look for sites that end in .edu, or call your friendly neighborhood veterinarian. In the meantime, I’ll talk about some common myths.
Grain free dog food is best.
I cannot emphasize enough that this is not true. If you read my article on heart disease you will know that boutique (not gone through feeding trials) foods that are grain free are being linked to a type of heart disease. The things used in place of grains to provide carbohydrates can inhibit the uptake of an important amino acid. This leads to heart disease in some dogs. Even supplementing this amino acid doesn’t help, as the legumes used continue to inhibit uptake regardless of the amount.
Grains should not be the main component of food, but as omnivores, dogs are made to eat some carbohydrates. There is nothing wrong with corn or wheat in moderation (that goes for us too!) Carbs are carbs, and they are necessary. These grain-free foods do not as a whole have a lower carbohydrate makeup, they just use different sources. Some of these sources are acting in ways that food manufacturers didn’t anticipate or study. This doesn’t mean you have to buy special food from your veterinarian, but know that salespeople are there to sell and haven’t had medical nutrition training in most cases. The most expensive, most advertised or most grain-free does not make food the best. An add-on myth bust? Veterinarians don’t get paid big money to sell special foods. We may get a free pen here and there, but that’s about it.
My pet can’t have fleas because I haven’t seen one.
Fleas are tricky, tricky little monsters. They hide well. If your veterinarian finds a flea or flea dirt, believe them! Flea dirt is actually another name for flea poop. It looks like little brown/black specks, but they turn orange on a paper towel when water is applied (because it is made up mostly of the blood the flea ate from your pet.) Cats especially are excellent at finding and eating fleas, so often we won’t find a single flea on them! That doesn’t mean they aren’t full of eggs laid before they ate the flea, and it doesn’t mean those eggs aren’t hatching in your house as we speak.
Smaller dogs should get less vaccine than big dogs.
This is a tough one because it seems logical. However, we are stimulating the immune system to do something, and the immune system reacts the same to vaccine. A big dog won’t get a disease more than a little dog because their immune system reacts in proportion to their body size. This is one of the hardest concepts in my opinion, but it is true. If you give a smaller pet a partial vaccines you are simply stimulating their immune system partially, which does no one any good. Thankfully there are tons of studies and science to back this up, so it becomes easier to believe!
Any black/brown debris in the ears means ear mites.
In fact, a very low proportion of ear “gunk” is caused by mites. Kittens are very prone to ear mites, but we rarely see it in any other population of pets. Kittens that didn’t have their mites treated can grow into cats with ear mites. Some cats with a poorly functioning immune system and the very rare puppy can also get ear mites. However, before reaching for a cleaner or OTC treatment, you should see your veterinarian. Most of this ear discharge is caused by bacteria or a yeast infection and should be treated appropriately. These may be from allergies or just something that happens (like a cold for us.) The most important thing is finding the actual cause behind it and treating it completely so it resolves.
