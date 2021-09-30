Off the Leash I talked about ticks last week, which are my least favorite little pests. This week I will talk about another downfall of this gorgeous weather; fleas. Fleas live pretty happily outside for most of the summer, but when it gets cold they want to hitch a ride in where it is warm. It is hard to blame them, but as the human inhabitants of houses, I must say that it is not appreciated. The reason I like fleas more than ticks is that a good treatment protocol kills them. While they also spread disease, it is less likely, especially in this climate. The harder thing is that they are happy to live in your house and they do so readily. They are also very easy to “catch” and live more easily on your pet than ticks. Many people think fleas fly because they do “fly” through the air, but they actually are just expert jumpers. Fleas can jump 13 inches. This may not seem like much, but it is a huge distance for how small they are. The current world record is under 10 feet for human long jumping. A flea as a human could jump about 980 feet! Fleas pick up on body heat, carbon dioxide (breathing), and vibrations to figure out where to jump. The scary truth is that means a flea is just as likely to jump on you as it is a dog or cat. I say killing fleas on pets is easy, but the truth is that eradicating them is a bit harder. Why is this? A couple of reasons. First, a flea can live on its own without a host for up to 100 days. That’s a long time, we are talking 3 months. They do have to eat first, and can only live a week or so before feeding. So the good news is that they do need blood in order to live. This means if your pets are treated a flea will die right after their blood meal and not be able to reproduce. A female requires a blood meal to lay her eggs, but once that is done the cycle starts all over. A female flea eats about 15 times her body weight in blood at a meal. For the average adult human that would be over ONE TON of food. At one time. That would warrant a reality show if it were humans. So the mama lays a few eggs, how bad can it be? A female flea can lay 2000, eggs. Assuming three quarters don’t hatch that still leaves.....500. So a couple of fleas here and there can wreak complete havoc on your life for many months to come. And assuming they don’t all die, the cycle continues. Fleas lay eggs on their host (whoever they just bit) and these eggs then fall off and attach to whatever they fall on. Favorite sites to lay eggs are in rugs, on couches, and in bedding (soft and with crevices.) Eggs are laid in batches of 20 so that they can lay batches all over the house. Eggs hatch in 2 to 14 days to larvae. These larvae spin themselves into a cocoon and become pupae, which are the toughest part of the life cycle. Pupae hang out in their protective cocoons for months to years. They are impervious to temperature changes and moisture changes. That means that you may be able to deal with a flea infestation “completely” just to have the pupae hanging out until next year. They can then hatch and start the vicious cycle all over again. What in the world is someone supposed to do to fight these little demons? The first is to make sure that ALL pets are on prevention. The purpose of this is to make sure that once the flea bites they die. So any female that takes a blood meal in order to lay eggs will die before she has a chance to populate your house. This dramatically shortens the life span. The next step is cleaning thoroughly. Wash all bedding in hot water and vacuum daily. Premise sprays can be very helpful to ensure that the fleas don’t run and hide before you vacuum them up. Empty the canister or throw away the bag after each vacuum, because pupae can live and hatch into your vacuum. Often people won’t see fleas, but you may see flea “dirt”. This looks like specks of regular dirt but turns reddish-orange on a paper towel with water. Why? It’s actually flea poop. It is digested blood from your pet, so looks black but will show its blood color when mixed with water. Cats are especially good at grooming fleas away, and sometimes get most of the dirt too! One of the biggest problems is that some animals are allergic to flea saliva, so one bite will set them off on a cycle of itching that is difficult to stop. The good news is that when pets are on prevention and you can clean your house very well you can eradicate the issue. Unfortunately the longer it goes on untreated the harder the fixing is. Make sure to speak to your veterinarian about solutions, when it comes to grocery store products you often get exactly what you pay for. In the long run, these end up costing more than just jumping right to a working solution from the start, even if the one-time payment is bigger.
- By Dr. Anna Dunton-Gallagher
