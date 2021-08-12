Lately, I have had a lot of conversations about fear-free medications. Many good, some not as good. I wanted to talk about why fear-free is so important to me, what it means to me, and also what it means to your pet. It is a movement that has gained a lot of traction in veterinary medicine, and in my opinion, this is a great thing.
I have gone to the doctor a lot and had a lot of surgeries. I could always take it in stride without stress. A few years ago, however, I had an experience and procedure that was extremely stressful. I still sometimes feel my heart rate go up and border on panic when I walk into hospitals. This is a newer feeling for me, strange and very unpleasant. I now have a lot of extra sympathy for pets that get nervous at the vet.
The first thing I want to dispel is that being nervous at the vet makes anyone think your dog is bad or think less of them. I bring my dogs to work very often. I am their vet in addition to their owner, their feeder, their walker, and everything else. They will be happy and relaxed here and I will merely think about trimming their nails or drawing blood and walk into my office to find them trembling in the corner. They are great dogs and they love me, but that doesn’t mean they love procedures or that there is anything wrong with being nervous.
Additionally, no dog likes toenail trims. And I mean that literally. I can trim my dogs’ nails by myself but even still the second they see the trimmers they run and hide from me. So if your dog is nervous about the vet clinic and nervous about toenail trims, that is a bad combination.
People often balk because when they get a pre-medication their dogs are sleepy for at least 12 hours. So you basically lose an entire day of fun things with your dog. But what your dog gains is a less stressful experience. Our cats aren’t that accustomed to leaving the house, so being in a strange place puts an additional layer of stress on them.
I often get asked if we can’t just hold them tightly and trim nails or do our exams. Of course, we are physically able to hold most dogs and cats down and trim their nails. But we are not willing to do this because it creates a frightening experience for the dog. Not to mention it is a safety concern. Even the sweetest creampuff of a dog will snap when they are put into a situation with no other options. Deep in their hearts, this is the response that all dogs will have and I expect.
We always work to make sure pets are comfortable with treats, calm voices, and gentle touches. However, sometimes they need more than that. It is only so comfortable you can make a toenail trim and intestine palpation.
There are some pets that can get weaned off pre-medication as they have more and more visits that are less stressful. There are some pets that say no thank you to vet visits and need medication always. The former is our goal, but both happen and both are fine. The important thing to me is that each visit we have with your pet is as low stress as possible. There are many ways to achieve this, but if it comes down to giving your pet medication to reduce their stress this is a very important step. This helps them and it helps us. It doesn’t always help the owner, but my recommendation is to plan the visit on a day when everyone is happy to relax for the day and enjoy the quiet!
