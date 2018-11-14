When I got my first dog as an adult in vet school, one of the first things I taught her was to drop and leave it. One of the next things was to not take food that wasn’t hers. Before you get too impressed, I did this for two selfish reasons. First, she loved to pick up disgusting things like carrion and wild animal poop, and I didn’t want to have to put my hands in her mouth to get it out. Second, most of the time I was home I was studying and I didn’t want to have to think about where I left my snack or meal and whether she could reach it. She never learned to resist moving toxins (the toads we had at school) and I would never risk leaving things like rodent poison or antifreeze around, but at least when I dropped an ibuprofen I could grab it without any heroic third-base sliding action.
This is the time of year when I like to talk about toxins for a few reasons. First, it seems to me like the week before Thanksgiving until mid-January is a blur. I start out planning a dish for Thanksgiving. I move on to purchasing gifts too late with interspersed mad dashes to the grocery store where I forget what I went for. Then trying to decide if I can stay up until midnight to usher into the New Year before I finally catch my breath after two months of crazy. We have visitors in and out, kids are hopped up on holiday sugar, decorations and food are out, and somewhere in the middle of it the pets plot to eat what they can reach while we’re distracted.
Next week I will talk about Thanksgiving in particular, but this week I’m going to go over a general list of household toxic items to put safely away now before the whirlwind starts.
Rodenticide (mouse/rat bait)
Now that it is cold, our little furry “friends” are moving in. Unfortunately, unless you have a good hunting cat there is no great way to get rid of these guys. If you choose the humane option you have to look into their little squeaky eyes while you rehome them, only to see them in two weeks again. Snap traps involve touching dead rodents. Glue traps involve either killing them yourself or letting them starve to death. So I DO understand why people like the bait. You put it out and never think about it again (until the tiny corpse starts rotting in the wall.......) but they are far too tempting to pets to risk.
There are three types and all are deadly. One type keeps blood from clotting, so the rodents bleed out. This happens to your cats and dogs too, unfortunately. If caught early we can often intervene and help supplement pets to help them clot their blood until the toxin is fully metabolized. Another type causes neurologic issues and there is NO treatment for it. Our only hope with this type is to catch it early and induce vomiting, and to have a low-enough dose that we can control the symptoms with intensive therapy. The third type is essentially an overdose of vitamin D. This sounds harmless enough, but actually causes a lot of issues. First, we see increased drinking and urination with decreased appetite. Pets then progress into kidney failure without (and sometimes even with) intensive fluid therapy.
Another problem is that when the rodents eat the bait but before they die, they are little furry toxic bombs. Any animal that catches and eats them (cats, dogs, owls, foxes) might as well have eaten the bait directly and will succumb to the same symptoms. I know these are tempting in their hands-off ease, but I assure you it is absolutely not worth the risk of your pet’s life. Even when they are in “pet safe” boxes, the rodents can drag the bait out to within reach of your pet.
Medications
The vast majority of over-the-counter human medication is toxic to our pets. This is a tough concept, because we can take so many Advil or Tylenol, but our pets can suffer grave consequences. Even aspirin, which isn’t toxic, can cause stomach ulcers and seriously inhibit our ability to then prescribe appropriate medications. Never, ever give a human medication to pets without the direction of your veterinarian. It is much easier to give us a quick call and find out if something is safe than have to treat the dire consequences if it is not.
Basement/garage items
Most pets won’t taste household cleaners but believe me, it has happened. Additionally, if cleaners are on the floor and cats walk over it, then clean themselves, they can ingest toxic doses. Antifreeze is one of the most toxic products to our pets, and is also very sweet and inviting. Keep all of these products well out of reach.
Compost
Compost is very delicious for our pets but the mold and decaying products can cause toxicity. At the very least, we usually see some gastrointestinal effects (think food poisoning.) Keep your compost away from pets and secured.
Marijuana
This is becoming more common as marijuana becomes decriminalized. THC is much more toxic to pets (which is why pet CBD oil products must be held to strong standards) than humans. Many pets will not eat marijuana in its raw form, but that is not to say it can’t happen. Once it is made into an edible though, forget about it. Keep ALL marijuana products not just elevated but also locked up. Even eating an empty bag can sometimes be enough to cause effects, especially in little dogs. Pass this along to house guests too. And never be afraid to tell your veterinarian, so we aren’t going on a wild goose chase looking for a cause instead of treating your pet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.