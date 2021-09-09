So I might be jumping the gun a little bit, but I love fall. As soon as it stops being a million degrees and I stop sweating every time I walk outside I get excited. There are so many great (informative? Maybe they aren’t all great per se) topics to cover about fall that I figure I might as well get started now. In the coming weeks, I’ll talk about ticks, fall walks, hunting, and lots of other fun things.
Since we can now walk outside without melting into a pool of sweat, let’s talk about getting out and about. We have a lot of different variables, but the truth is that taking your dog to a new walking space with lots of new people has possible pitfalls. Depending on your activity level, starting out at a new park or dog park can be like dropping your toddler into a ball pit full of kids.
Some of them will deal well with it and some of them won’t.
One important thing about taking your dog to a new space is that they will be very stimulated. This may mean that they take it all in and stick close to you. This may mean that they get wildly excited and run all over with no regard to what you are yelling at them. If they react in the latter way, you need to use more caution with newer dogs.
The thing that people tend to forget is that just because your dog is friendly does not mean that the other dog is. So a dog running wildly at another dog while the owner states that they are friendly is often unhelpful. If all the dogs are friendly, I think off-leash meetings are great. But if you see a leashed dog please leash your own until you have assessed this situation. When all interested parties call out that their dogs are friendly, then things can relax a little bit.
Make sure that if you are going to a public walking space and want to have your dog off-leash that it has excellent recall. This is good for when you see a child, a dog, or a deer. If your dog is unreliable with recall, work on that and keep them leashed. If you want some socialization and play with other dogs without recall, there are a couple of gorgeous dog parks in the area. I never like these at busy times for dogs who aren’t comfortable with others, but they are a great space for them to play. Typically the other dogs there like to play with dogs (again, if not I do not recommend these for non-dog friendly dogs) and are fenced. During off-peak times they can also be great places to work on recall.
The dog park provides enough stimulation that it makes the environment harder for recall, but it’s still within a confined space. I don’t think it is fair to make your dog practice recall when there are a lot of dogs who want to play with them. That is an unfair scenario even in the best of circumstances. However, when there aren’t a ton of dogs there it can be a perfect place to work on recall.
Other public manners that I go on and on about is picking up your dog poop. No one else wants to see it, no one wants to step in it and no one wants their dog sampling it. Not picking up poop breeds ill will towards dog owners, as it should. Please do your part to help keep the parks clean and fun by picking up your dog’s poop. This also means having a visual on your dog. It is almost guaranteed that they will poop one more time than you have bags and will poop as soon as you no longer see them to pick it up.
