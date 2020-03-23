I know that COVID-19 is everywhere you turn, and everything you read. If we address pet care seriously on the front end we might reduce the time and impact in the long run. We are currently doing curbside service so that people aren’t coming into our building. However, depending on how things progress veterinary clinics may only be able to see pets for sickness and emergencies. I will go over a primer on what may constitute something important enough to go see your vet if we are on limited availability.
Urinary
If your pet is experiencing urinary issues, these should be treated on the sooner side. This doesn’t include if they never housetrained well. However, if left untreated urinary infections can progress to the kidneys. They are also painful and stressful for pets.
Urinary infections in male cats can cause them to block, which means that urine is unable to leave the urethra to the outside of the body. The urine then backs up and causes extreme pain, kidney failure and electrolyte changes that can lead to death.
Cardiovascular
Heart issues are something that should be addressed soon. These can include many things, but the most common are a sudden change in exercise intolerance, passing out or cats that experience severe respiratory distress.
If your pet is on heart medication, it is very important to continue this even if you are putting off any routine ultrasounds or blood pressures at this time. Do not change any doses without your vet’s explicit direction since this is not the time to play around with medications.
Ticks
Ticks aren’t an emergency, and we can always walk you through getting them off. However, it is extra important that you use proper prevention now so that we can avoid tick emergencies. Tick emergencies come from the diseases they transmit, and a possible shortage of medications to treat these.
Injuries
Injuries should be addressed early so that they don’t progress to worse things. For example, a small cut that just happened may be closed with a staple and no anesthesia. Left to its own devices, it may soon be an infected wound that requires surgery to repair. If you are unsure, you can always see if your veterinarian is open to doing phone and email consultation with pictures and video.
Vomiting and Diarrhea
These should be evaluated on a case by case basis, but the longer these go on the harder they can become to treat. If you have a good working relationship with your veterinarian and your pet has been seen relatively recently, we may be able to treat some of these without a physical exam. However, it is important that you are working closely with your veterinarian because some things that cause these can be severe and require us to do a physical exam to determine best next steps.
Seizures
Seizures always warrant a call to your veterinarian. If more than one occurs or they last a long time, they become even more of an emergency.
We are available by phone, and if you aren’t sure it is always better to check-in. We can let you know if there are steps you can take without coming in. We can guide you through decisions and determine safe ways for us to take care of your pet.
Remember that as services lessen and budgets tighten, an ounce of prevention becomes worth several pounds of a cure!
