Lately, I have been hearing a lot of things that are very commonly believed, but actually untrue. I figured it was time for another myth busters article! The important thing to remember is that these things are commonly believed, so no one blames you for believing them. I like to go over these things because you only know what people tell you. I am not a professional at very many things, but when it comes to veterinary medicine I can indeed tell you when things are true and what to believe.
Myth: My indoor
cats don’t need flea control
I actually saw a cat that never left the house and had fleas because one came in with the owner. I will admit that sometimes I’m less good about keeping my cat up to date on prevention than I should be. However, I also found an enormous tick on her this summer.
These guys can come in on yourself or your other pets. Even if your pets are on prevention, if the flea or tick doesn’t actually bite them first then they are free to bite another pet. I’m not quite as strict, but it still isn’t a bad idea to have indoor cats on prevention-especially during these times of the year.
Myth: Dogs licking
helps heal wounds
If it feels like I talk about this one a lot it is because it is so untrue. Dogs don’t have clean mouths. They eat garbage, rotting rodents, cat poop, horse poop, and all manner of other gross things. Their mouths are teeming with bacteria. Do you lick cuts on yourself to help them heal?
Dog mouths are drastically less clean than yours, I promise.
When dogs lick their wounds they get infected, heal less effectively, and have more harmful scar tissue. The first thing I tell people to do until they can get in to have a wound seen is to make sure their dog can’t lick it. This brings me to my next common misconception.
Myth: E-collars
are optional
The truth is that I have plenty of animals that never even look at their incision after surgery. However, because I just talked about how disgusting dog mouths are it is very important that they not lick their incisions. Pets are sneaky. They will be laying on the floor and not even giving their incision a glance, and as soon as you go to the bathroom or head into the kitchen for a snack they can chew it open. In the blink of an eye.
I recently did a mass removal on my own dog. The incision was small and my dog crashes around with an e-collar like a bull in a china shop. I skipped it. It was healing really well and then on day five, he chewed it for a couple of seconds. The damage was done. The incision that he couldn’t reach healed like a dream while the one he chewed was a (thankfully small) mess that I had to then put ointment on and deal with. So he has a scar, no big deal. But when pets open up abdominal incisions they can quite literally have all of their intestines on the outside of their body very quickly. I can assure you that not only is this an emergency if it isn’t found immediately (and sometimes if it is!) it can be fatal.
So now that I am leaving you with that terrifying thought, I hope everyone learned something today. Even if you wish you hadn’t! I’ll be back with more busted myths soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.