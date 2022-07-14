It seemed to me like it was time for a myth-busting article. There are so many misconceptions in the pet world. Not everyone can learn all the things that we do in vet school, so I’ll go over a couple of common myths.
Dogs can only see black and white.
This is false! Like a colorblind person, they can see colors. They just don’t differentiate them the same way. Dogs can see shades of green, yellow and blue. So many pet things are red which always makes me laugh because they can’t even tell. Dogs also can’t see in bright light as well as most (I can’t see without contacts at all!) humans. Their sense of smell is about ten thousand times better than ours though, so they don’t need as good of vision!
Wagging and purring are signs of happiness.
This IS true, BUT they can also be signs of other things! Cats purr when happy and dogs wag their tails when happy, but this can also be a stress response. It can also be a pain response. We look at things like eye position, facial muscles, ear position, and heart rate. This can be fairly easy to differentiate when you are trained in all the signals. However, someone less familiar may approach a dog that is wagging out of stress.
My dog knows when they were bad and feel guilty.
Guilt isn’t an emotion of dogs, what we see as guilt is actually only in response to your response. If your dog gets a cake off the counter, they don’t react until you come in. If you never scolded your dog for eating food off the counter or felt upset, they would never lay down and roll over when you come in. This is actually the behavior of fear/anxiety, even if you never scream or hurt them.
Dogs also don’t “get mad” or “get even” by misbehaving. It sure seems like it because it usually follows your absence or something that upset them. However, all of these are behaviors based in anxiety. They aren’t mad that you left, they are anxious and take it out on the couch cushions. They aren’t getting even with you for leaving them with a pet sitter, they are just anxious about the changes in their life that they don’t understand.
A dog’s mouth is cleaner than a human’s.
I’m not sure how or why this originated, but anyone who has done a dental cleaning on a dog knows it is very false. Dogs don’t brush their teeth 2-3x a day. Even my very best owners can only do it every day or so. Dogs eat gross things. Their food is meat-based. I love dogs, but they are gross!
I, in fact, don’t let my dogs lick me at all. I know exactly how gross their mouths are. As an offshoot to this, I’ll go into another myth!
Licking helps wounds heal, so let your pet lick away!
This is one of the hardest myths for me. Licking creates inflamed and infected cuts. The number one thing that I tell owners with any injury is to NEVER let their pet lick it. Licking wounds is the fastest way to make an incision go south is to let a pet lick it.
