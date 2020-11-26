Spays and neuters are one of our most common surgeries, but also one of the things that people have the most questions about. They are also one of the things with the most grey areas. We do support sterilizing our non-breeding pets for many reasons, but your veterinarian can discuss all options with you.
I’ll help explain some reasons why it is so important. Some of it is health risks, but a lot has to do with overpopulation. While opinions on spaying and neutering vary, I will go over the reasons it is still commonly recommended.
Leaving your pets intact increases the risk of unwanted behavior like dominance posturing, aggression, and urine marking. The smell of dog (and especially tomcat) urine has a way of lingering in your furniture and rugs. It is easier to keep pets from developing these habits than training it out of them. Sterilizing also makes housebreaking easier since pets don’t have the drive to leave their scent around their territory (your house.) However, I do warn people that spaying/neutering does not calm pets down or make training easy in other ways. Training should start early and often no matter what the spay/neuter status is.
One of the most important reasons we recommend altering your pets is the overwhelming number of unwanted animals. There are approximately 6 million unwanted pets that enter shelters each year in the United States alone, and of these 3-4 million are euthanized yearly.
That is a lot. This is a huge number of animals that are looking for homes to save their lives, and unwanted litters only contribute to this number. This is not to say that buying a pure-bred from a breeder is wrong, we just don’t need unintended litters.
I warn that intact males will run away and if you have an intact female you may find strange dogs outside your door (that you didn’t even know lived near you.) Unintended litters happen more often and more easily than many people think.
Females who aren’t spayed run the risk of developing life threatening uterine infections. Each heat these dogs go through makes them more prone to these infections, or pyometras. Some of these can be treated medically but most need emergency surgery. Even with surgery, if they are not caught early many of these females develop kidney failure and blood infections that are life-threatening.
Females also are prone to developing mammary cancer. Each cycle they go through increases the chances of developing this. In cats this has often metastasized to other parts of the body by the time it is discovered. This becomes a big surgery with long healing time in either species as we try to eliminate all associated mammary tissue. Unfortunately, especially in cats, once cancer has developed it has often already spread. Many of these cats end up succumbing to cancer.
Intact males are hugely over-represented in the group of dogs hit by cars. When they smell an in-season female (even from miles away) they can jump fences you never thought possible and run farther than you imagined. Unfortunately, even the most well-behaved dogs will run away in these situations and they do not look both ways before crossing the street. Intact male dogs do not tend to have the cancer associations that females do, but often experience prostate enlargement that impacts their quality of life.
We sometimes hear reasons not to neuter from people that are not really accepted in the veterinary or pet worlds, like they need to experience what intercourse/reproduction is like or “maleness” being decreased. These are just human thoughts projected onto pets. It is difficult for a man to imagine losing testicles, but fortunately dogs have a different way of thinking. Just like we do not think racoon poop is delicious, they do not conceptualize neutering.
There are cases where it is medically indicated to alter your pet later in life, and in these cases, your veterinarian will help you make and manage this decision. The pros and cons must be weighed to help decide the most advantageous timing.
If you plan to breed your pet, it is important to be well informed. There is more involved in breeding than just cute babies. Breeding animals should have their hips and eyes certified by a professional organization (though different breeds have different specifications and can include things like elbow and heart certification). The decision to breed should not be a means of making money. If you get your pet certified fully, have an emergency c-section to deliver offspring (sometimes they only have one), deworm, and vaccinate mom and babies; your cost will far outweigh any potential income. If you are considering breeding your pet you should make sure you have a discussion with your veterinarian on all the pros, cons, and costs involved so that you can make an informed decision and have a healthy pregnancy. One of my professors in vet school told us that it is important to know each time you breed you are potentially risking the life of the mother. If that isn’t a risk you are willing to take for offspring, you shouldn’t breed.
There are many organizations that can help with the cost of spaying or neutering your pet in the state of Vermont, and all adopted shelter animals are already altered or will be at no cost to you.
