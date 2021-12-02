December is (just barely) here! I am not going to pretend that I am always an expedient gift giver. However, with backorders and shipping delays and everything else I am actually trying this year. This brings me to one of my most important December messages: do NOT ever gift pets. There are very few exceptions to this rule and I will go over those, and mostly why pet gifts are a bad idea.
It is a hard concept I know. What is cuter than a pet sitting under the tree with a tiny Santa hat on? Honestly, not very much. What can delight a kid more than a brand new pet on Christmas? Also not very much. So what could be wrong when it feels so right?!
The truth is that pets are a lot of work. Different pets fit into different circumstances. If you are a child’s caregiver and also committed to caring for the pet for its entire life, you are exempt. If you have spoken to their caregiver and have express permission that the responsible adult is willing and able to take care of the gift pet, you are also exempt. The same thing applies even if you are buying a pet for an adult. Pets are a lot of time, money and work. Even a fully responsible adult may not be totally aware of everything that comes along with pet care, so I always recommend fully exploring this with them.
TimePets take tons of time. Fish, reptiles and small mammals certainly take less. Cats take the next least. Dogs and horses are both plenty of work. Dogs need to go outside, they need exercise, socialization and training. Dogs can only be left home alone for so long, so need tons of planning. Even if someone is gone from 7:30-5:50, a puppy can not be left for that stretch. At the very least an adult dog needs to go out to the bathroom three times a day. Ideally more often with one to two of those involving structured exercise.
Puppies, on the other hand, often need to go out every hour or so. Puppies need to be trained, which is several times a day activity. They often need to go to class to have professional training input and get socialization. Puppies are way harder than you ever remember!
Cats take less because they (most of them) stay inside all the time. So they need food, water and litter boxes cleaned. You can even get self-cleaning litter boxes and automatic feeders, so you become obsolete! Just kidding though. Cats need and love the interaction with their humans.
They appear aloof at times, but they love a good play/brush/snuggle routine. Most of the stress we see in cats is from routine changes by their owner or not getting enough interaction. So while they do better with longer days, they still need interaction to fulfill their needs.
Fish, reptiles and amphibians do take less work. However, they need a very carefully maintained environment to stay healthy. This isn’t always easy, and most illnesses in these animals come from an inappropriate environment or feeding.
MoneyWe all like to imagine that pets are free, but in fact, they are anything but. This, in my opinion, is the hardest part of owning animals. Their food costs money. Monthly prevention costs money. If you don’t use prevention, it is then costly to treat flea infestation, heartworm disease, or a tick-borne illness. The healthiest animal still needs examinations and vaccines. Most pets need dental care at home many times a week and then more costly dental cleanings at their veterinarian at least a few times in their life.
The hardest part of owning pets is emergency care. If something happens to your cat or dog, can you bring them to an emergency hospital for lifesaving surgery? Can you pay for the ongoing care of a chronic illness? That hamster you bought for your niece was only $5, but is anyone prepared to pay for the $500 to remove a tumor? Are they prepared to have a discussion with her about why that can’t happen? (See why I’m making my depressing article so far away from the actual joyful holidays?!) I’m not bringing these things up to be a downer, I promise. But often when people gift pets they don’t think about the ongoing costs so a couple of years down the road the outcome can be devastating.
These costs aren’t just for parents to consider, but we often don’t fully know the financial situation of someone we gift a pet to. A kitten may seem like a great idea, but if the recipient can’t pay for litter, food and illnesses then we have actually just given them a big (loveable) burden. Therefore, if you are considering gifting a pet make sure that you or someone else can help take on the full responsibilities. There is nothing I hate more than an amazing holiday furry gift to turn into an unwanted struggle, especially when another life suffers in the meantime.
Stuffed animals or extremely well discussed plans about pets are both great ideas. If a loved one adores your pet, consider gifting them some time together. Giving a child the gift of twice-monthly dog walks with you and your dog can not only help teach them responsibility but also bring joy to them and your dog. The same goes for cat grooming or playtimes.
