My Christmas tree is up and full of lights, which prompted that it is time for a holiday season article. As with everything else, we don’t exactly know what the holidays will hold this year. We certainly know we won’t be having a giant feast or gathering. To be honest lights, trees and baking are my priorities through all of December and these often require some planning when you have pets. I won’t bake as much for others and I’ll be in charge of a bigger meal for myself. This year we will have many more shipped packages and many of the same pitfalls around the holidays.
The first and foremost excitement comes from bringing a tree into the house. It makes a perfect climbing gym and perch for cats, is a fun watering source for all, gives the dogs a whole tree of toys and delicious presents underneath for all (mmmm especially truffles!)
The first thing I’m going to ask you to give up is tinsel. It may be sparkly and festive, but it proves far too tempting for cat-eating. It combines two of the things cats love most: shininess and string (and some crinkle noise for added fun.) Tinsel wreaks havoc in the gastrointestinal tract and usually leads to surgery. Even if you were able to accurately count the number of strands eaten, I am positive that you do not want to count them once they are passed. Paper tinsel is the best option that we have for these cats, but barring that it is best to do without it.
Make sure that if you have cats in the house that you secure your tree firmly. I believe I have
one of the cats in a minority for not climbing trees. No matter what we tell ourselves (or them), most cats can’t see these trees as anything except a jungle gym. Instead of trying to fight a losing battle, make sure that your tree cannot fall over if there is a small animal climbing inside it. I even saw an article about someone placing a cat perch in their tree. Foil or tin can be placed around the bottom of the trunk to discourage climbing. However, I can tell you from experience that this is very cat dependant and they are just as good at hopping into the tree from a piece of furniture.
All ornaments are fair game as playthings, so make sure that valuable or breakable ornaments are out of reach. This is also for the safety and sanity of humans who might step on shattered pieces. Dogs will eat any ornament (the dough hands are their favorites) and even holiday light bulbs. Honest truth, dogs have eaten glass light bulbs for no discernable reason. Cats will eat strings off ornaments and knock any that they can reach onto the ground. Glass shards are not comfortable to pass, cause serious intestinal damage and often pieces can cut the mouth. If you notice your pet showing an unusual interest in the lights or ornaments, consider alternative decorations. Pets can also be electrocuted by chewing on tree light strands, which some cats love to do. The good news is that the majority of pets leave trees alone, but I always like to pay close attention for the first few days.
Trees that are bought commercially are often treated with chemicals (especially if sprayed to “fireproof” them) so pets should not drink the water. If you cut your own tree, the only real danger is the sap that leaches into the water. This is not harmful in small amounts, but it is better to be safe and prevent pets from drinking the tree water. Aluminum baking pans can be cut into a “collar” around the trunk to provide a cover to the water.
Presents with food are the number one issue that we see. A well-meaning relative will send a wrapped box of high-quality chocolate that your dog finds before you do. Dogs can smell things out that we cannot begin to, and most holiday chocolate toxicities come from presents or bowls set out. If you get a gift from someone who often sends food, set it up. Make sure everyone in your immediate family knows not to put chocolate in dog reach.
Winter holiday meals, as with all holidays, should be monitored. Pets should not ingest bones, fatty foods, raw dough, alcohol, or a large amount of any “human” food. My Thanksgiving article covers these issues well. If you set the butter out to soften, make sure it is covered. I recently came home to a bowl of butter that had some suspicious cat tongue marks on it. I got lucky and this lapse in judgment didn’t lead to any issues, but I won’t be so lucky a second time. During a time of year when things get very hectic, remember to pay attention to our sneaky pet friends.
--------------------(separate box)
Holiday Plants to be Careful Of:
Highest to lowest toxicity
Amaryllis, Narcissus, Daffodils, Lilies
Mistletoe
Holly
Poinsettia (sap)
