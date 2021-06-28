Summer is here, as evidenced by our hot thunderstorm week. School is out, the heat is out and vacations are planned. Especially after lockdown last year, the freedom of vaccines is making everyone extra excited to get out and about. However, vacations can’t be planned without planning for our furry companions too. I’m going to help you think (and worry) about a full range of things to make sure that vacation goes smoothly.
Are they coming?
The first question to answer is will your pet join you on vacation? This depends on three factors: location, pet personality, and activities. If you are going to a cabin to hike and adventure all day, many dogs would love to come. If you are going to a condo in Atlantic City and planning to be in the casinos and go out to eat all the time, no dogs would love to come.
Most cats do not love to travel, but there are a few exceptions. I know cats that actually enjoy car rides! If you have a cat that likes riding or is happy to hang out in their carrier, they may like a trip. But be aware that you will then have a cat on vacation. If your idea of fun is relaxing on a screened-in porch while reading with a cat on your lap, do it. If you are going to be out at the ocean or hiking and your cat will be alone in a strange place all day, not so fun.
Of course, you need to make sure that wherever you are staying is pet-friendly. I know the impulse to just sneak them in can be strong! But any pet messes or noise can be a real issue.
Additionally, if a place is not pet friendly, people with serious pet allergies depend on that being true. We don’t want the next guest going into an anaphylactic attack because your dog snuggled on your pillow with you for a week. You absolutely don’t want to find out (or be found out) halfway through your vacation and then be stranded with a stressed pet.
If your pet is going on vacation, there are a few things to think about. Make sure their vaccines are up to date and travel with a copy of your rabies certificate. I always like pets microchipped, but especially if you are taking them to a new place. We never like to consider bad things happening, but if you get in a car accident in the middle of Maine we want your pet to have every single advantage of finding its way back to you. This includes an up-to-date (keyword, make sure it is updated with correct phone numbers!) microchip, rabies tag from your vet, and ID tag with your phone number.
Make sure that your pet won’t need their preventatives while you are gone, or bring them if they do. Always pack extra food. Sure you can theoretically buy food if needed, but it is always better not to make changes on top of changes.
Leaving them home
If you realize that your pet will do better at home, there still needs to be planning. Does your pet do well in a boarding situation or is a house sitter better? I personally prefer a housesitter because your pet is in their comfort zone, your pets can stay together, and you also have someone watching your house. This can be more expensive, especially with only one pet, but if it is feasible it is ideal.
Make sure that either way you have this lined up well in advance. Many boarding facilities are scheduled far out, and housesitters even more so. This is not a fun limiting factor, especially if your vacation is booked! If your pet is going to a boarding facility, look into the requirements. They all have different regulations in terms of vaccines, and if they are simply updated the day before they go then we aren’t providing effective immunity.
Leave the boarding facility or your sitter instructions with your veterinarian’s information and instructions. It is also helpful if you give your veterinarian a heads up that someone else will be bringing your pet in. If you will be reachable by cell, that is fine. If you won’t be, make sure that we have guidelines on a care plan. Do you want us to do anything and everything? Do you have a budget that we need to stay in? Most emergency care requires payment upfront so does your sitter have a way to do that?
I feel pretty strongly about microchips and ID tags on all pets that go outside, so I’d encourage them even if you’re leaving your pet at home. Dogs are more likely to run away from situations where they aren’t fully comfortable and are less likely to come easily to someone they don’t know well. Again if pets are due for prevention make sure that they are available to whoever is caring for them.
Vacations can be a wonderful way to relax, and having your pet fully situated is the best way to get started on the right foot.
