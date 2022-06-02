As I sit trying to get my baby to sleep, my cat is wandering around screaming. She has everything she needs, but at 16 is starting to get a little senile. I also have a 13 1/2-year-old dog and my “baby dog” just turned 8. So, today I am going to talk about the good and bad of old pets and what we can do.
The good first. This part is short, but not because it is unimportant. The good is that our seniors are good. They know so much about us, they have seen us through hard times, they know how to behave and they know what you need.
The bad. Age isn’t a disease, but body systems don’t last forever. Advanced age means pets are more prone to many things. Some of these sneak up on us. I recommend at least yearly exams, but preferably even every six months. Some things are insidious, but some are fast and furious.
Heart
In many of our older small dogs, we start to see valve breakdown. This means that the valves between parts of the heart aren’t as strong. We usually start to see this in murmurs. It can be treated very effectively, though a heart ultrasound (echo) is the best way to gauge disease and treatment.
Arthritis
This isn’t quite as slow, but we get used to it. We are busy and our dogs may slow down, but that isn’t a huge change. Very slightly your dog will do less until all of a sudden they struggle to get up. We can intervene before this point so that your dog can maintain mobility longer. If we can start treating them when they still have some mobility, they can maintain function for longer and keep their joints healthier. Often we can detect on a physical exam when they have slight muscle changes, are more reluctant to move a leg, or have joint changes. We have a ton of ways to intervene and the earlier we find it, the longer we can keep joints healthy.
Blood Pressure
This is especially common in older cats, and we like to screen any cat over 7. Blood pressure affects them in many ways but ultimately can damage organs if left untreated.
Thyroid
In keeping with stereotypes, dogs and cats do the exact opposite as they age. Dogs tend to have LOW thyroid hormone levels while cats have HIGH. These are both easily treated but do need intervention. Dogs tend to slow down, gain weight with no food change, and seek warm spaces. Cats tend to eat way more, lose weight and yell much more. We suspect this is due to a headache due to changes in blood flow. That makes it even more important to check! And yes, I do check my yelling cat’s levels often.
Vision
Dogs, especially, often get what we call lenticular sclerosis. Many people think it is cataracts because their eyes look more white. In fact, they can still see but have vision changes. The lens starts to get cloudy as it ages. This makes contrast harder. Stairs and light to dark are especially hard.
Litter Box
We often notice changes in older cats. They may struggle to get to or into the box. Keep a box on each level so they don’t need to go up and down. Cut out a place for them to walk in so they don’t need to step over an edge. And make sure it is big! It is much easier for cats to get in and out of a big box as they lose mobility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.