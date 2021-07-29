As I sit here in sunny but not too hot weather, I’m in a wonderful mood. Since we are having a short burst of fall weather (my favorite) in my summer I’m going to talk about one of my favorite topics! I know I have a lot of favorites, but one that could use a revisit is pain. I don’t like to see pain in pets, but I love to help treat pain in pets. We can make such a big quality of life difference in so many ways that stem from pain control.
Pain is so so common in our pets. It is just as common in them as it is in humans, but they aren’t as whiny as we are. Osteoarthritis starts in many dogs by age three. Three! When I see a three-year-old dog I still consider them a kid. But at the micro-level of the joint, the damage is already occurring. This is part of why I am so passionate about extra weight; the less excess weight pets are carrying the better their joints fare as they age.
A common misconception is that pets limp but it doesn’t mean they are in pain. There are situations where pets are born with deformities or have injuries that have healed completely but in misalignment. In these very rare cases, a pet can limp without pain. In the vast majority of cases, when an animal limps it means something hurts. I often have owners who feel like if they can’t see something wrong, there must not be anything much wrong. This is inaccurate, though a testament to animals’ ability to adapt.
As someone with chronic somewhat invisible pain, I am very sensitive to these guys. Tons of pain isn’t visible to the naked eye, but if our pets are limping they are telling us we need to help them. Often when I am doing my physical exam, I will have a pet resist a range of motion.
Sometimes they just think it is weird that you are moving their legs around. However, in those cases, they will resist all of their limbs. Often I can get a perfect range of motion on three legs, and tension on a fourth. This is a pet telling me that something hurts!
Often the first step I take is to start a joint supplement. These are best bought from a veterinary source since they have reliable levels. Since joint supplements aren’t cheap, you need to make sure you are getting what you pay for. Once a pet is at an ideal weight, in good shape muscle wise and on a joint supplement we can often get many comfortable years.
Once the minor interventions have run their course, I often recommend starting a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory. These NSAIDS are like the (safe, non-toxic!) version of aspirin or ibuprofen. Starting these isn’t a daily commitment forever. Plenty of pets can take these “as needed” for big days and won’t need them chronically for a while.
Once they do need them chronically, this is a great step. Some people are leery of this. I do understand not wanting to use medication daily forever, but I don’t want your pet to be in pain daily forever either. We check in on bloodwork at the start and throughout. We do this because we have so many options for medications, and we want to make sure that we are choosing the right one to work best with their body system. Acupuncture and cold laser therapy are other great options to try before you take a medication step.
The other pain scenario is not chronic pain, but acute pain. Your dog has a sprain/strain or your cat took a less than delicate jump off a table. Sometimes we are inclined to think that if we rest it, things will improve. Chances are that this is true! But we have the chance to have them rest with pain or rest with the benefit of pain relief. Injuries actually heal better with pain treatment and anti-inflammatories than without. So for this reason, if your pet is limping for more than just a few hours, I recommend giving your veterinarian a call. A little intervention can go a long way.
