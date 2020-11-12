I was gazing at my dog this weekend, thinking of all we have gone through together and how she has cute grey hairs in her eyelashes. Then I realized that my cat is 15 and my dog is 12. They are not just into senior years, but bordering on geriatric. They are both at the age where we lose pets often. This got me thinking that I haven’t discussed seniors in a while. I adore my senior pet patients. They have lived such full lives and given us so much, but then tend to get a little bit left behind as they can no longer do the activities we are used to with them.
Losing our pets is a scary prospect, but as your pets enter their senior phase you have even more opportunity to bond with them. Sometimes I feel like things get left by the wayside as we assume our pets are too old. As I tell many of my clients, age is not a disease. There are ways to help prolong your pet’s life, change activities to include them, and ways to combat common aging problems.
Osteoarthritis is one of the most common problems that we see in older pets. In fact, 80% of senior dogs have signs of osteoarthritis. Signs can be limping, difficulty getting up and down, difficulty with stairs, trouble getting in and out of the litter box, no longer jumping up to favorite places, or slowing down on walks. These are expected changes, yes; but that doesn’t mean we can’t do anything about them.
There are many ways to treat osteoarthritis and continue to give your pet a full and pain-free life. The first thing to try is joint supplements containing glucosamine and chondroitin. These work very well for some pets and is the least invasive thing to try. Make sure that you buy a brand recommended by your veterinarian or a supplement that has guaranteed quality control. Since these are not well regulated, the amounts can vary greatly between brands. For example, any treat with the tiniest amount added can say that it has glucosamine. Make sure you are getting a product that is worth your money. If you start your active and long-backed dogs when they are puppies, we can keep arthritis at bay even longer.
Acupuncture and laser therapy are other non-invasive ways to treat osteoarthritis. These both decrease pain, increase blood flow and healing, and help modify the nerve transmissions to the brain that signal pain
If these treatments have reached the end of their effectiveness, there are medications to help alleviate pain. Sometimes these are needed just on days with extra activity, and sometimes pets need them on a more long term basis. In these cases, blood-work should be done to determine organ function and guide our decision on which medication to use. Injections of these last a few days or daily medication help alleviate pain on a more ongoing basis. There are many classes and types of medication, so we can find something that works for almost every situation. While steroids do help with inflammation, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDS) are the safest and most effective for this type of arthritis. NSAIDS and steroids should never be given together, however.
While annual exams are important for all pets, as animals reach the senior stage of their life they should be getting exams at least bi-annually. This will give us more chances to catch any changes and address them before they turn into big problems.
Many people ask if there is a blood test for cancer. Unfortunately, there is no specific blood-work to find cancer. However, looking at blood-work and urine samples can help us determine how the organs are functioning. We can often see small changes that escalate over time and indicate that a certain body system may not be up to par. We can then investigate this before it becomes an untreatable problem. Exams are especially important in cats since their behavior changes tend to be more subtle at home. I recommend doing labwork on animals yearly to maintain baseline values and note any changes early.
Older pets benefit from a good diet with more antioxidants. That’s right, they aren’t just for people and they aren’t just for young-looking skin. Antioxidants can be an important part of helping pets age gracefully.
Part of keeping your senior pet healthy involves exercising their body and minds. Yes, I’m telling you that old dogs can learn new tricks. Find small ways to adapt things your pet already knows to keep their environment stimulating. This can be taking a new walking route, hide and seek games, food games or just improving on current manners.
Exercise is very important, especially as joints start to become more painful. Consistent walking or swimming are great ways to keep muscles strong which helps support joints. You may not be doing ten-mile hikes, but walking around a field or flat paths are still important to keep our dogs healthy (and happy!) Carrying extra weight on already painful joints is an added burden. If they are stiff or sore, make sure your walks are short enough that they don’t get tired. Walk on flat or slight inclines, since steep or very uneven ground can be challenging. Shorter, more frequent walks are perfect for older dogs to keep moving without becoming too sore or tired.
Instead of playing running or jumping games with cats, teach them to follow you around the house in varying courses in order to get kibbles. This exercises their body and mind together. Hide in one room and teach them a call so that they have to wind through the house to find you.
Since people usually don’t take their cats on walks, they are more likely to get sedentary and gain weight as they age. Make sure that if your cat’s activity is decreasing, you change their diet accordingly.
The most important thing is to notice and report changes in behavior to your veterinarian. Instead of writing things off as “aging”, find out if the changes are normal or not. This is very important for sudden changes like variations in eating, bathroom habits, activity levels, or wanting attention. And even if it is normal, what can we do to make their lives easier.
We owe it to our pets to help them age gracefully and as pain-free as possible. If we have been lucky enough to enjoy their company into their golden years, let’s repay them with all the care they deserve. My cat was found as a dumpster kitten when I lived in Los Angeles and drove with me across the whole country. My dog is from an entirely different country and spent her puppy years barking at monkeys. These ladies aren’t doing the same things with me that they did in their youth, but they still deserve my time and attention even if it is in different ways.
