I realized as I wrote about our older sect of pets that I never write about babies! We see puppies and kittens so much that I feel like I talk about everything in those appointments. But I’m sure not all of you are my clients and some of you may be thinking about puppies or kittens in advance.
First off, they are cute for a reason. These little guys haven’t learned how to behave yet! We know in our minds that we need to teach them manners, but no matter what you think it is a whole different ball game.
Chewing
Puppies chew. Their teeth do damage. When people ask me how to get their puppy to stop chewing (anything) the answer is...don’t put it where the puppy can reach it. There is no difference between a rawhide and a shoe except for the value humans put on it. Puppies explore with their mouths and we need to gently help them learn and also not let them have things they aren’t allowed to. I don’t trust my toddler with a bat, so he doesn’t have a bat. Puppies need to be supervised, crated, or kept away from trouble. Kittens aren’t as destructive, but same principle. Don’t leave them with anything they shouldn’t have.
Housetraining
This comes easily to some dogs and harder to others. Kittens litter box train as soon as you... give them a litter box. If your kitten isn’t litter box trained it is important to talk to your veterinarian quickly. Very few kittens need help with litter box training, and if they do they should be checked out medically (including a fecal!)
The rule of thumb for dogs is that they are expected to pee after eating, after playing, and after sleeping. If you’ve had a puppy, you know this is just about always. Until dogs learn to hold their urine they should be taken out a lot! Let them go out and pee without distracting them. The grass and leaves and sun and breeze and world are distracting enough. Praise them emphatically for peeing or pooping outside. For some dogs this is words, for some it is pets, and for some, it is a food treat.
Never ever yell at puppies for peeing inside. They just don’t know yet! Most of the time when you yell you just teach them to hide their excrement and make sure to never never do it around you. This ultimately makes potty training harder. Most dogs have a preferred spot to go to the bathroom inside and have a tell. Whether it is walking in a circle, sniffing the floor, or walking differently you can often tell. When you see this, gently take the puppy outside. They will get interrupted by the trip, so let them have a moment to refocus. When they do then go outside, praise them hugely. This doesn’t scare them, but it makes them realize that going outside means YAY, and going inside means going outside, which is then YAY!
Overnight is harder. Because we are also sleeping we aren’t attentive. I like crate training a puppy at night and having them close to my bed. This way when they get up and move around I wake up and can take them out. I do let my dogs on the bed now, but I crated them at night until they were housebroken.
Training
Leash training is very easy for puppies to do, but hard to understand. I like to teach them their name and come first. This is extremely easy at a young age, but harder as they get older. Just go to the other side of the room, squat down and excitedly say “come, whatever their name is!!!” Puppies will naturally and exuberantly run to you. The more often you do this the faster they will understand.
I like to get harnesses because until puppies learn leash commands they will pull. Harnesses decrease the strain on their growing necks. Start inside with very short sessions. When they pull, stop and call them back to you. When they stop having tension, reward them and continue.
I love taking puppies to classes once they are vaccinated. This gets them socialized and lets a professional guide you as you train. Often it is just as much about us learning!
Vaccines
Baby animals get a lot of vaccines! They need a vaccine every 3-4 weeks until they are 16-20 weeks old (distemper/parvo.) Their immunity from mom fights down the vaccine, so repeating them is important for continued immunity. Their own immune system takes over around 16 weeks. This is especially important for puppies since socializing them is important for their learning and sense of security as they age. I could go on about vaccines all day, and rest assured you will be well briefed at any appointments. But the bottom line is that we will see you a lot in the beginning!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.