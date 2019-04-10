Well, despite a few snowy interludes, it is mostly grass and relative warmth lately. This means that people are shaking themselves out of hibernation and getting those dogs out again. I love this, because I love exercising and fit dogs, but often they need a little behavior brush-up. If you don’t see anyone else while walking, you may need to work on recall or leash manners (for your arms’ sake.) If you are out in public, you may need to work on dog interactions and recall with distractions. Even if your dog is perfect, a manners lesson never hurts!
Not all dogs are friends.
This is a very difficult concept for many people, but not all dogs like each other. Dogs can be very individual, and it is important to know all about their personalities before you set dogs loose together. We are so often used to dog parks and letting dogs run around together because we like to talk to their owners. However, it is important to let your dog greet other dogs in a safe environment first. This is one of the main reasons that so many parks have leash laws. There are dogs that mine love or don’t like, and I cannot for the life of me figure out why. There isn’t always rhyme or reason.
Even if your dog is very friendly, that does not mean whichever dog they’re greeting wants to see them. This is one of the most important things to know! Please please keep your dog on a leash when you encounter a strange dog. Your dog may be a happy party animal, but just yelling that they are friendly does NOT help the dog they are approaching. Make sure that you take these dogs into consideration and check with owners before unchecked play. I have seen terrified dogs being approached by other dogs, and the owners simply call out “they’re friendly!”
While that might be, a friendly dog can make a scared dog regress if they feel that their space is invaded. These pups deserve fun outside too, so be respectful of them. Even worse, a friendly dog that is free to run up to another may find an unfriendly dog at the end of the leash. Dog bites are never fun, so let’s prevent them when we can.
Waste belongs in the garbage.
I know that I sound like a broken record on this front, but please clean up your dog poop. If you saw my yard with all the melted snow you may think I don’t practice what I preach. However, I can go clean up my dog poop one of these dry afternoons and no one is worse off. When you leave poop in public no one picks it up, and it affects plenty of people. In most cases, we all must share public spaces. A lot of the places that I walk have kids running around and people walking.
Nobody wants to step in or touch your dog’s poop. If you do not even want to pick up your dog poop, what are the chances that anyone else will? If you are walking on your private land or your dog is off in the middle of the woods somewhere that may be another story, but as long as you are sharing public spaces, please give everyone else a break and clean up your own dog poop.
Many parks around town have started restricting dogs and imposing more leash laws because of all the dog poop. If dog owners start taking responsibility we will stop losing ground on where our dogs are allowed. However, if dog poop continues to be left around, we run the risk of the local towns needing to start enforcing these rules. Let’s all do our part as responsible dog owners to “clean up” our image.
Some people are scared of dogs
It is true. Kids and adults alike are not all comfortable with dogs. There are a lot of reasons for this, but the one thing that will never fix it is unchecked dogs running up to people. The worst thing we can do for dog fears is to let our dogs run up to and jump on people.
Even people that aren’t afraid of dogs don’t necessarily want to be jumped on or licked. Maybe they have an injury, maybe their work-out gear is new and expensive, maybe they don’t have time to shower before a party, maybe their balance can’t withstand a dog jump. There may be endless reasons, but the important thing is that again, we must be ambassadors for dog owners by being responsible.
So please get out and enjoy the weather, but also remember that when you have a dog you are responsible for them, their manners, and their poop.
