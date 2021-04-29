Today I’m going to talk about one of my favorite topics. I know I say that about weight control, tick prevention and a hundred other things. I suppose I have a lot of favorites, but one of my all time passions is pain control. There are a lot of reasons that I am passionate about pain control. The main one is that our pets can’t really communicate pain very well. I feel like this is one of the instances we need to extrapolate data from studies and combine it with our own experiences to develop the best protocol.
When something hurts for us we can pop some medicine, call our doctor, communicate our pain level and work towards a solution. As many of us know, just because we can talk about it doesn’t mean that our pain can always be fixed completely. Sometimes I think I might be so passionate about this subject because I have always had some level of pain, and I know how that affects me. I want to do everything in my power to make sure my patients feel as little pain as possible.
Pain in animals is hard because they still eat, drink and even run. Our pets are adapted to hide pain and still function because that is how they adapted. While it is pretty clear that our garfields and our fluffys who will only eat filet mignon are a looong way from their wild brethren, they still have many similar qualities. Our pets will eat no matter what instead of starving. They will hide their pain and continue to function.
It is also hard because we aren’t conditioned to understand the subtle ways they show pain. Pain can show in being less excited to jump up, shivering, being more clingy and clearly by limping. I cannot count the number of times clients have told me that their dog is limping, but not in pain because they are doing other things normally. If a pet is limping it is in pain. There are a few circumstances where pets have injuries that have healed, but not correctly and they can limp without pain. There are also pets with some congenital deformities that limp without pain. However, if your pet has walked normally on four legs for years and now holds one leg up, I assure you they are in pain.
I often adapt my anesthesia to the most up to date protocols to help with surgical pain. Patients can be given very insufficient pain control and act exactly the same (well, not exactly the same! But it can be hard to tell unless you are paying strict attention) as pets who have surgical pain. My theory with this is that I follow the recommendations of people who do in depth studies on it. They measure nerve and muscle conduction and very subtle body position shifts to measure pet pain. Some studies even look at brain activity to measure pain! These are all unrealistic in general practice, but the reason that we read studies and follow recommendations to stay up to date.
We have a ton of options to treat pain in dogs, and though far less in cats, we still have options. We have NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatories) in a lot of different classes. Just like different options work better for different people, the same holds true in dogs. Never ever give your dog human medications without input from a veterinarian. We have pet-specific options that work better and are safer. We have joint supplements (similar to people, but actually seem to work much better in pets) that help minimize joint damage. We have joint supplement injections for tougher cases. We have a laser to help reduce pain and inflammation. We have acupuncture (which I will discuss shortly) which works in many cases to help reduce chronic pain. We have options to add in for nerve pain that can help with neck, back, joints and gastrointestinal pain.
Many times after we treat pain (this includes treating dental disease and removing diseased teeth!) clients exclaim that their pet is acting years younger than they were before. Often we gauge how effective our pain control methods are by how clients think their pet is acting at home. In many cases, chronic pain sneaks up on our pets and their behavior changes are so subtle that we may not even notice them until they disappear!
The main point of this is that you need to work closely with your veterinarian to help determine if your pet has pain. Just because a pet is old or has age-related changes doesn’t mean that they need to suffer. We have a lot of options (including physical therapy!) to help reduce pain in our pets. If you see limping or any behavior changes let us know. When we let you know on physical exam that we are noticing areas of pain, swelling, or arthritis pay close attention. Let us know early and often how our pain control methods are working so we can tweak things and get to the best possible point for your pet.
