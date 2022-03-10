Though it also isn’t the most uplifting topic, I’m going to jump from cancer to euthanasia. While euthanasia is one of the hardest times for owners, the good part is that it is such an easy thing for our pets. I will talk about reaching the decision, how to decide, and then the process of euthanasia.
People often tell me that they think this is the hardest part of my job, but in fact, it is not. The time leading up to euthanasia when we are unable to continue making things better for pets is the hardest for me. We have so many things in our toolkit to help with pain, organ failure, cancers, and general well-being. But there comes a point in time where we cannot improve quality of life even with all of these measures. For me, looking at a beloved pet and knowing that all of my knowledge and experience can’t continue to make them feel better is the hardest thing.
I know deciding on euthanasia can seem like an impossible choice for owners. I want to assure you deciding to put a pet to sleep is not giving up on them, it is giving them a gift. For us the days after we lose a pet are heartbreaking. However, our pets are so good at living in the moment that they don’t have a concept of “tomorrow.” All they know is now.
This can be good or bad depending on the situation. But our pets never look outside and think, “if only I could live another two months so I could lay in the warm sunshine.” They only know how they feel right now. If your pet is struggling with their daily life, giving them more time is often not a gift. That extra time is sometimes needed to help our own hearts come to terms and heal, but it isn’t needed for them. If you can give them an amazing day full of petting, love, and their favorite treats then all they know is that they had the best day. They don’t know that they won’t have another.
I often have owners reflect on their pet’s favorite things. If your dog loves running, playing Frisbee, or swimming, that can be a hard evaluator. I have a dog who loves running and sunshine, but as she has gotten older she loves sleeping on the couch and snuggles too. It is normal for these evaluations to change as pets age. Is your pet spending the majority of their day doing things they enjoy? Is the majority of their day pain-free? Do they still eat and have enough energy? Can your veterinarian help them feel better or are they at an endpoint? I find that it helps to write this on a calendar or piece of paper so that we can give a more honest evaluation.
Once you have decided that the time has come for euthanasia, the rest is up to us. I often give animals a pre-medication to take a few hours before they come in. This can be especially helpful for pets who don’t love traveling or going to the vet. It is very important to me that all euthanasias are done without having the animal wait very long before sedation. They certainly don’t know what is happening, but they sense your sadness.
The euthanasia protocol can vary between vets. I will go over what I do. I’ve chosen this protocol because it works the best for me but that is not to say that other ones are wrong. I first give an injection that puts your pet under anesthesia. This takes about 10-15 minutes and they slowly go under anesthesia while spending their last peaceful moments with the person they love. Once a pet is completely unconscious we give the final injection to stop their heart. At this point, they are never aware of the injection or the feeling of departing.
Often owners are surprised about how comfortable and calm their pets are as they pass. For me, this is one of the gifts I can give to my beloved patients. If you feel even an inkling that the time is close for your pet, please talk to your veterinarian to make an action plan so it doesn’t sneak up on you. The more prepared you are the easier it is.
