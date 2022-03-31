I recently had a (personal) surgical procedure that ended up with a lot of pain. This brought to mind part of why I am so militant about pain control in my patients. There are a lot of things we don’t know about pain in animals, and much of what we do know we extrapolate from humans. I wanted to use this opportunity to touch on some important things about pain.
It isn’t really great for me, but I try to look at my experiences as a way to help my patients. I’ve had more surgical experiences than the average thirty-something (a lady never tells!) which often has me looking at pain from a different perspective. Our animals are pretty complacent. They can’t rate their pain on a scale from 1 to 10, they don’t tend to scream “hey that hurts!!” and their pain signals are different from ours. However, there is no reason to think their pain isn’t the same.
One thing to know is that when animals do yell out, it often is actually not pain-related. For instance, we do know that cutting toenails doesn’t hurt. But we get far more yells from our dogs for that than vaccines. Pets typically react more vocally to fear than pain. The signals we look for to let us know there is pain is different. We look at eye position, ear position, respiratory patterns, heart rates, and posture to signal their pain. Long term we look at limping, muscle loss, and opposite leg changes.
Clearly, when we do a surgical procedure, we know we will cause pain. I am never going to do these procedures without adequate pain control in advance. One important thing that we have learned in the veterinary community is that sometimes sedation can be mistaken for pain control. Recently (sort of, probably in the last 15 years) we have learned through scientific studies that a specific medication that formerly was used in surgical procedures actually has very poor pain control. It has strong sedative qualities, so veterinarians were mistakenly thinking that pets weren’t painful. In truth, they were painful but sleepy enough that they couldn’t tell us. In fact, this is still not uncommonly used because not everyone is quite as rabid about pain research as I am.
The world of pain control medication is ever-evolving, as we want it to be. But now our pre-surgical pain control is similar to what is used in humans. In fact, it is often exactly the same. One important thing to touch on is called wind up. This means that if the pain isn’t treated effectively early on, it will become harder and harder to control. This is likely what happened with my recent procedure. So the same dose of pain medication will not work as well in a situation where pain has been ongoing. That may sound simple but is an extremely big deal. That means that with proper pre-medications for surgery or early intervention for painful conditions we can be much more effective.
A lot of that is our job, but some are your job too. Picture this scenario. You walk into your pediatrician with your kid and tell them “he has been holding one foot up since he fell down the stairs, but we decided to give it a week and see if it got better.” I am not one of those vets that thinks animals are more important than humans (better companions....probably, but I digress) BUT this scenario doesn’t play out in humans because we complain about it. And I will fully admit to seeing if my kid can “walk it off”, but only very short term. But when your pet is limping and we hear this, it honestly sounds pretty similar to our ears. If your pet is limping, they are in pain. If they are in pain, the sooner and faster we can treat the pain the more effective we can be.
The pain quickly goes from being helpful (that leg hurts so don’t use it) to harmful. The harm is that other joints are affected, muscle is lost, associated structures weaken while the opposite side works twice as hard. The injury becomes harder to control pain which delays healing even further. So don’t write it off, wait for it to get better on its own (even if it will, it will get better faster and better with intervention), or tell yourself that limping doesn’t mean pain. I pledge to work every day on making my surgical procedures more comfortable for your pets, so help me out and call me early when they get hurt too. Together we can make sure that we are doing all we can to treat and prevent pain. I can tell you from too much experience that this makes your pet’s life much better, which is all of our goals.
