So the weird weather, ticks out all the time and various other things are signs that things are changing; but one thing we’ve seen a lot recently is an increase in intestinal parasites. Part of this is that we are getting lots more dogs relocating from southern climates, and also that our climate is now different and more favorable to certain worms. I will go over some common intestinal parasites and also why we should care.
Roundworms
Roundworms are the most common of the parasitic worms. Almost all pets become infected with them at some time in their lives, usually as babies. Roundworms may be contracted in different ways, making them easy to spread and hard to control. Your pet may ingest infective roundworm eggs from the area where it lives or by eating mice or other small animals (“hosts”) carrying young worms (larvae). Infection in pups/kits is from the mother, spread both while in utero and while nursing. This is the main thing we see in puppies and kittens.
The reason we don’t like roundworms is because they are fairly easy to pick up. The eggs are super sticky so when they are shed in poop a lot of eggs hang out around the animals furry butt. They then lick their furry butt followed by licking us. This can transfer the eggs directly to us.
They actually do develop in humans and can migrate around our bodies, including in our eyes. This is why I recommend that all dogs who live with children are on a monthly heartworm pill that also deworms. Kids and kittens or puppies love to share worm eggs. This is also why I’m strict about my dogs not licking me or my kid (ok I try to be, but I deworm them monthly because I know I miss a lot.)
Tapeworms
Tapeworms are long, flat worms that attach themselves to your pet’s intestines. A tapeworm body consists of multiple parts, or segments, each with its own reproductive organs. Tapeworm infections are usually diagnosed by finding segments—which appear as small white worms that may look like grains of rice or seeds—on the rear end of your pet, in feces, or their environment. There are several different species of tapeworms that may infect your pet, each with stage(s) in a different intermediate (in-between) host, which the pet eats. Some use fleas as the intermediate host; others use small rodents, such as mice and squirrels as intermediate hosts.
Tapeworms are extremely common in pets after they have had fleas. Typically when we see fleas in a pet we deworm them for tapeworms automatically. Tapeworms are tricky because they are often not seen on fecals due to their eggs sinking on a fecal preparation instead of floating. For this reason if you see a tapeworm segment we often deworm even without a fecal, though we still like to check to make sure no other worms are hitching a ride.
Hookworms
Hookworms are intestinal parasites that live in the digestive system of your pet. The hookworm attaches to the lining of the intestinal wall and feeds on blood. Its eggs are ejected into the digestive tract and pass into the environment through feces. Larvae (young hookworms) that hatch from hookworm eggs live in the soil and can infect your pet through penetration of the skin and through eating the hookworm larvae. They may also be ingested during grooming in cats. Hookworms are also very prevalent in Greyhounds and in some dogs are harder to treat than others.
They don’t just infect pets through their feet though, they can also be spread to humans this way. So picking up your yard as soon as the dogs go to the bathroom is extra important once they have been infected by worms, especially hookworms.
Coccidia
Coccidia are tiny single-celled parasites that live in the wall of your pet’s intestine. They are found more often in young, but they can also infect older pets. Pets become infected by swallowing soil that contains coccidia or other substances in the environment that may contain feces. Also, it is possible that rodents could eat the coccidia and contract a “resting” stage of the parasite.
Coccidia are very commonly seen in young that come from a situation where there are a lot of others. Breeders with several litters and pets bought from more southern climates are commonly affected.
Whipworms
Whipworms are less common in Vermont though we are seeing more lately. Whipworm infections don’t tend to be as drastic, but in dogs with heavy worm burdens they can cause a plethora of clinical signs. They can range from gastrointestinal upset to bleeding disorders and even decreased energy levels. The eggs are only shed intermittently so may be harder to find on a fecal examination. Whipworms survive in the environment very well and reinfection happens very easily. For this reason once we diagnose them we remain vigilant about treatment.
The bottom line of intestinal parasites is that they have very sneaky ways to transmit and most of them can affect other animals (including humans!) This is why we like to run fecals at least yearly and recommend monthly deworming with heartworm treatment.
