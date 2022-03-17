So the weather is finally getting nicer. I know I should put an asterisk next to that given our recent snowstorm. But, we are having warmer days. The sun actually feels warm instead of just being a light source. We’ve had 10 mud seasons which means real spring is probably only three mud seasons away. As we start to get out and about, I’m going to talk about socializing.
Many dogs were attained at the height of covid. These dogs helped immensely to enrich our lives during a difficult time. However, because of all the social restrictions, it also means that they didn’t meet a ton of people. They may not be used to people coming to your house, busy park walks, the veterinarian, or even car rides. As the weather gets warmer, vaccines get more prevalent and cases drop our dogs are going to be exposed to new situations.
The first thing to remember is that just because our lives have been mostly “normal” with a little covid, many of our dogs have lived primarily in this time. So it isn’t just bouncing back to how things were, it’s learning an entirely new way of life. It can be hard to remember this, and the most important thing is to go slowly. A lot of things are totally new territory for our dogs, and we need to teach them that things are ok without overwhelming them.
Start with new humans. Have some friends stop by to visit, armed with treats. The best thing to do is go on walks with new people so that your dog doesn’t feel like they need to protect a space. I recommend this to new humans and new dog friends. The outside tends to be a safe place where dogs can walk and do their own thing, while also having you nearby. They don’t need to worry about protecting their home or you as much and can focus on more interesting things while also meeting friends.
I cannot emphasize enough that dogs should not be off-leash in an open area with new animals unless their recall is 100%. Even if your dog emerged from COVID the picture of social interactions, there are a lot of other dogs out there. If someone is putting in the work exposing their dog to a new situation, the last thing they need is a strange dog running up to them.
I have one dog who is pretty friendly in most situations. But he is loud and he is overbearing. He runs up to new friends barking at the top of his lungs and runs right up in their face. I never ever let him just randomly meet dogs or people off-leash until I clear it with them. Many dogs could care less, especially those he has met before. However, this would be a terrifying situation for a dog or human who wasn’t entirely comfortable. Part of our responsibility as dog owners is to make sure that our dogs aren’t scaring other dogs or humans, thus making their own lives and progress harder.
In terms of new situations (like vehicles) just plan to take things slowly. Pay attention to your dogs and read their comfort clues. We often have dogs stop by just for a treat or even just to wait in the car while owners pick up medicine. This only takes five minutes but it teaches your dog that the veterinarian isn’t a scary place. This holds true with car rides, parking lots, traffic, and many other situations. If something is truly terrifying, speak to your veterinarian about giving your dog medication while you start desensitizing them. This can be a very important step to break the fear connection or interrupt it before it takes hold.
Remember that the less COVID world is about to open up as the weather gets better, but the return to the familiar for us can be a brave new scary world to our pets.
