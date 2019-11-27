No doubt about it, it is dark. My dogs get extra stir crazy when they don’t get long walks in the woods or fields during the week, so when they get room to run they make the most of it. We are now firmly in the middle of hunting season though, so some precautions should be taken.
Hunting season has already begun, and with different seasons and weapon variations. Turkey, bear, and different variations of deer seasons all exist. Within those, there are also seasons for different types of weapons. If you aren’t a hunter it may be tough to keep track of them, but know that there will be many different hunters throughout woods and fields. Thanksgiving is prime hunting time with time off, and prime dog walking time so it is important to share the space.
The easiest way to avoid problems is to hike in areas without hunting (like in Rutland city parks). Make sure you are aware of the hunting status wherever you are hiking. Posted lands run into non-posted lands and vice versa. Many people who post their land still give permission to some hunters so never make an assumption that property is hunter free unless you have confirmation from the owners.
This is the season when animals are letting off strong pheromones, so even dogs that aren’t prone to running away or chasing animals may be more tempted. I have a dog that would love to spend all day chasing animals. Thankfully she listens well, but this time of year she is never allowed out of my sight. Make sure that you have your dog under your direct control and within sight at all times. Dogs chasing animals disrupt hunters, and can put your dog in a potentially dangerous situation where they may be mistaken for game. It is the fault of the owner, not the shooter, if dogs are shot when running loose not on your own property. That is a horrible situation for you, your dog and your veterinarian.
Dogs who are chasing animals aren’t conscientious of roads or other dangers. While most can find their way back when they are running full speed after an animal they can become lost when the chase ends. Especially if they end up in a new place or their own scent was lost (like running through a river), they are in danger of becoming hopelessly lost.
While hunters are conscientious, it is always a good idea to wear a bright color (red or orange) and have a color on your dog as well. They make safety vests for both dogs and people to clearly identify yourselves. This is good woods safety and helps avoid needless accidents.
While we are on this topic, please make sure that your dog is well identified. I always recommend having an ID tag with at least two phone numbers listed as well as their rabies tag. If a dog is found the vet clinic who issued the rabies tag will be able to identify them by their tag number. If you are of the more neurotic variety (like me), putting each ID tag on a different fastener will lessen the chance they will fall off together.
Many people mistakenly think that microchips can be tracked with GPS. Microchips can be scanned at a veterinary hospital or animal shelter to identify the owner. These chips are a great safeguard and I recommend them for all pets. However, if you want to be able to track your pet they must have a GPS collar. GPS collars come in many versions. The type marketed for hunters has a very wide range. There are more inexpensive options for pets. Most of them have a shorter range and link to your cell phone. These are wonderful, but none of these options are a replacement for good recall training. Make sure that your dog has consistent recall before they get turned loose in situations where you don’t have physical control over them. “Come” must be an automatic response in easy situations before you can count on it in difficult situations, Take the time to enjoy the particular beauty of November in Vermont (that is, watch how cute your dogs are running on the grey/brown tundra) while also paying attention to woods and field safety.
