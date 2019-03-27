So, as I sit here looking at a deep snow cover, it feels weird to broach my next topic. But that’s Vermont for you! The truth is that we started seeing them last week before the snow, and we will continue to see them this week as the snow melts. Environmental allergies start as soon as the warm weather arrives, and don’t stop until after a few good freezes.
Allergies present in pets differently than in people, so we must be aware of things to watch out for. The most common signs of allergies in our pets are licking, chewing, itching and hair loss. These certainly aren’t the signs that I am having, but human red runny eyes equate to dog itchy skin. In fact, one of the early signs of allergies in the spring in dogs is pink, itchy eyes.
Pets can be allergic to many things, but the most common are environmental allergens. This means grass, trees and flower pollens. While they may be allergic to the same things as people are, they present very differently. Dogs are more likely to have environmental allergies than cats. They start as licking or chewing their feet. Often you will see the hair discolored between their toes from saliva, even if you don’t see them doing it. They will also lick and scratch their armpits, bellies and sides.
Many people notice their dogs itching because it keeps them up at night. When the day finally quiets down and everyone goes to bed, dogs have nothing better to think about than their itchy skin. While they aren’t itchier at night, they simply aren’t as occupied with distractions.
You may notice hair loss, brown staining to the hair between toes, red or scaly skin spots or little cuts. People often think the brown discoloration means yeast, but it is actually from a chemical in the saliva. That isn’t to say that yeast isn’t present though. As pets itch, they break the normal skin barrier. This allows bacteria and yeast to move in, which creates skin infections and even more itching. All infections should be treated, but it is also important to break the itch cycle.
We always scrape the skin to look for bacteria type and amount, yeast or any mites. Each of these is treated differently and are very important to look for. Of course, fleas are a top cause of allergies and the easiest thing to treat. Fleas should always be treated first, and, ideally, pets are on prevention to avoid fleas. In some pets, one flea bite can start a cycle of itching that takes plenty of time and medication to resolve.
There are new medications to help treat itch that don’t have the adrenal side effects of steroids. All medications do have side effects, so determining the best course for each individual case is important. There are medications that work long and short term, and sometimes steroids are needed for break-through itching. We always recommend steroids in pill form, as the injections often last longer in the body than they help with the itching. This means that they get higher and higher doses to help with the itch, but their blood levels may be high enough to cause serious side effects. These are the pets that are more at risk for adrenal disease.
While shots are easier for owners, oral dosing ensures that we have tighter control over blood levels. For long-term treatment, avoiding steroids is the best idea whenever possible, since long-term steroids can cause diabetes, heart disease, and adrenal dysfunction. Antihistamines are another good option for lower-grade itching, but should always be dosed by your veterinarian. We do have an allergy shot that can help dogs with signs of allergies. These are new in the past couple of years and can make a big difference in comfort.
If allergies persist year-round, food may be the culprit. As I explain often, usually the offending allergen is a protein like chicken or pork and not a grain. Some pets are allergic to things found in the house, like dust mites and couch filling. Cats usually present with breathing issues, though can also get itchy paws or faces. They are more commonly reactive to indoor allergens or food, since their outdoor exposure is less.
Allergy testing is the next step. Dermatologists often do intradermal testing, which means they put the allergen into the skin and measure reactions (just like in people). There is also a blood test you can do at your own veterinarian’s office. After we find out what your pet is allergic to, we can start allergy injections. This is a mix of all of their allergens in a shot form. The shots start out with a very low concentration and get higher over time, until they reach a maintenance level. The goal of these is to acclimate their body to small amounts of an allergen so they react less when they are exposed in nature. We typically see a big reduction in itching and skin problems with the injections.
There are many ways to treat allergies and itching, but the important thing is that you do treat it. If you have ever had an itch, you know how maddening it is. These poor animals can suffer with this feeling day in and day out without treatment. While we get annoyed to be kept up at night, they are uncomfortable all the time. Make sure to check in with your veterinarian at the first signs of itching so that we can start treatment earlier and more effectively.
