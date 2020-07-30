If there is one thing I hate its change. As you can imagine, I’ve been having to adjust on the fly a lot lately. As you can also imagine, I’m not loving it. However, I have the benefit of being able to conceptualize change. Our pets don’t have this luxury. This makes some things easier and some things harder for them.
I’m sure most of our dogs enjoyed having owners home more this Spring, while our cats...likely not as much. Then many went back to work and our dogs had to adjust to another routine change. The truth is that life throws changes at us. We move, have babies, get new pets, lose old pets, get married, get divorced, etc. Helping our pets through these changes is our job.
First of all, remember that our pets view things differently than we do. We often know this, but forget it. I don’t enjoy rolling in dead animals, my cat doesn’t think the toddler is fun. Our pets cannot look into the future and know that things will settle down, all they know is that everything is different. Make sure that you always take a moment to think of how things seem on a right now basis since that is all they can see.
Getting a new animal or having a baby is exciting, but also adds a lot of change to a household. Your time management, schedule, and attention will change. I got through the new baby, but now that baby is running. Make sure that you introduce them to the new family member slowly. I moved the furniture out of my living room to clean and dry the carpet and I think my dog almost had a breakdown.
If you have a new pet, rub them with a washcloth and then let your pet(s) smell the washcloth. Have them be introduced but not left alone in the same room right away. Your pet may react calmly at first, but become upset when the new pet goes near its favorite bed/bowl/toy/person. Always make sure you are around to monitor transactions until they have gotten used to each other (this may take days or months.) I like starting them off over a baby gate so that they can see and smell but not touch each other.
Cats are usually territorial about certain places in the house, so while they may not be aggressive they can feel threatened by a loss of space. Make sure that your cat always has an “escape route” and access to a safe space. Cats may not be as outwardly aggressive, but any stressful interactions can delay the formation of new appropriate bonds.
If you have had a baby or adopted a child, make sure you introduce them slowly. Children have very different ways of moving, smell funny, and are very loud. Even sweet animals may become alarmed if a baby starts screaming or a child wakes them from a nap suddenly. Make sure that you monitor all of these interactions carefully until a new routine has been established.
Keep as much around pets familiar as possible until they have settled in. If you walk your dog twice a day, continue that routine once you move. Don’t pick this time to get them a new bed (even though it may be tempting for a new house.) Stick as closely to the routine as your life change will allow, at least for the first few weeks. While the surroundings may be different, they will be comforted by any familiarity. Of course, if you have just had a baby or surgery or the like, you probably won’t be taking twice-daily walks. If you can’t do the normal routine, try to spare a little bit of extra energy for one on one pet time.
If your job or schedule has changed, try to adjust them to these changes slowly. This may mean shifting their mealtime by 5 minutes a day until you have reached the new time, or walking them at different times of the day but for the same length of time. If you know about your schedule change in advance, start before the change in getting them used to it. If you’ve been off work and now are back, make sure to keep your pet in on your routine. They just spent lots of time with you, so make sure that you aren’t going cold turkey on your attention.
Behavior change when pets go through life alterations is a common reason for them to be given to shelters. Often animals display their anxiety as a backslide in training. You may notice them chewing, going to the bathroom outside of the litter box, and reacting to situations differently. If you can manage this anxiety with routine, exercise, and comfort they will adapt more quickly. Sometimes we need to smooth these transitions with temporary medication while we work on behavior modification.
As someone who likes to plan things out weeks in advance, I can sympathize with the stress of sudden changes for our pets. When I walk into a store to find products in different places, whew.
Exercise is always a good antidote to anxiety, so keeping your pet mentally and physically exercised through changes helps tremendously. If you have specific questions about upcoming changes, always feel free to speak to your veterinarian or a qualified trainer. Sometimes we will use herbal supplements to help them deal with the anxiety better and sometimes we can help you adapt their routine to make them happier. The better we can prepare them for upheaval, the faster they will adjust and happier they will be. Now, if only someone could do the same for me.
