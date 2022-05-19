Have you noticed the yellow coating of pollen on...well...everything? While plenty of pets have allergies year-round, this is a huge time to flare. Allergens that have been dormant all winter are rearing their polleny heads. So how do you know and what do you do?
We are less likely to see sneezing in pets, and never coughing (with allergies.) We don’t necessarily see itchy eyes, though that is hard to tell. Pets have their own ways of dealing with allergies. The most common sign of allergies in pets is itchy armpits, itchy bellies, and chewing their toes. Certainly, when the pollen gets to me I do not itch myself, so sometimes it isn’t the first thing in our minds. However, sometimes we don’t end up seeing pets until they have scratched sores into themselves. So be vigilant because early intervention is always best.
We don’t always even see them itch. Pets often itch when they are bored. This is typically when we are gone or sleeping. We may only see hair loss on the armpits or belly or dark stained toes which indicates licking. The very lucky few hear the distinctive sound of itching or licking while they try to sleep!
There are a lot of ways to treat allergic dogs, and the vast majority of them respond well to these treatments. The mild cases will sometimes respond to antihistamines. Most pets need something a little bit stronger, but this can also be a good addition. We now have two great options. The first is a daily pill that cuts down on the itching. This is a great option for dogs who flare up a couple of times a year. It works on basically everyone but does cause immunosuppression. A few dogs need it daily but if we can use it sporadically I prefer to. There is also an injection. I love this option because it is extremely safe. Many dogs can be maintained on these injections monthly which have essentially no side effects.
If we can get these started before they have itched any sores, they work much better. Not to mention, anytime we can intervene before a pet is more uncomfortable and needs more medication, that is a win. Any wounds need to be treated with an antibiotic as well. Once a pet breaks through the skin barrier, they almost always get a secondary infection. This becomes an irritation in itself. These will very rarely heal without intervention and become a whole other issue if not dealt with. I always want to treat itching before we get a secondary infection, but some pets are just too stealthy to alert their owners.
Another good option is an allergy test. These can be performed as skin tests (just like in humans!) with a pet dermatologist or with a blood test at your regular vet. Depending on the results, we can start allergy shots. In my experience, this helps about 85% of cases, and every dog gets at least somewhat better. These are great for dogs that have a lot of environmental allergens. Until we can come up with a bubble, this is a great option.
Some pets have an allergy to themselves. This is an autoimmune disease, much like rheumatoid arthritis or Crohn’s disease. The treatment for this is lifelong and involves an immunosuppressant. The best option is to avoid steroids, so we have fewer long-term effects. Some pets have a food allergy, which oddly causes skin issues. This is usually less often than we like to believe but does happen. These pets do great on a special veterinary hypoallergenic diet. These are fairly specialized and well-controlled, so for these foods, I strictly recommend a veterinary brand.
The bottom line is that if your pet is starting to itch as the world becomes pollen, let your vet know right away. We have a lot of great options and the sooner we start the better.
